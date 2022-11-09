Who Is Carla Garza? Mexican Soccer Fan Who Flashed Boobs to The Stadium after Her Team Scored a Goal Joins OnlyFans

A Mexican soccer fan, who flashed her boobs during a game in her country, has joined OnlyFans after her video went viral. Last month, Carla Garza of Monterrey, Mexico, gained notoriety for her exuberant crowd celebrations when her team Tigres scored. Garza was applauded by many for her bold move and her amusing fan service.

According to Jam Press, the NSFW stunt took place on October 13 in Nuevo Leon during the Liga MX Championship game between the Tigres UANL and C.F. Pachuca. Garza is reportedly a Tigres supporter and got too excited after her team scored the winning goal. Andre-Pierre Gignac, a former France international, converted a late penalty to defeat Pachuca 1-0.

More Flesh Show

Garza joined the X-rated OnlyFans following her NSFW stunt where she flashed her boobs to the entire stadium as others watched. "Hi guys, subscribe to know all my secrets," Garza, 31, teases on her account, where she charges lecherous gawkers $14 per month to view her bare breasts.

Garza went viral on social media less than a month ago. In the waning seconds of the second half, the Tigres, the host team, were given a penalty kick to break a tie. Fortunately, they were able to score the goal and win the game, and Garza celebrated by removing her top and showing the crowd her boobs.

She can be seen in the video pulling up her blue top and flashing her boobs around like a Mardi Gras reveler. At one point, the soccer-obsessed exhibitionist even joins fans in a selfie.

According to Jam Press, Garza recently appeared on the television show "Es Show," where she said that "emotion overcame" her and that the risquÃ© gesture "occurred to me at the time."

Following that Garza used social media to capitalize on her newfound fame because she was determined she wouldn't just be a name in the crowd. She immediately set up a Twitter account and posted: "Because there is only one life and GIGNAC makes me live it ayyyy beautiful. Thanks for the good and bad comments a kiss."

Raking in the Moolah

Garza also started an Instagram page and now has over 100,000 followers on both platforms. She is currently joining OnlyFans as her next step on social media. She charges $14 each month for X-rated content, which is comparable to her antics during the Tigres game.

Her description on the website reads: description reads: "Hello guys, subscribe to know all my secrets."

Besides opening an OnlyFans and Instagram account, Garza has also opened a new Twitter page where she often shares sexy but more PG-rated photos. In less than a month, the page has almost earned 60,000 followers.

"I'm new to this but they told me that my viral video is here Thanks and apologies," she wrote in her maiden post on Oct. 17.

Garza who is a football fanatic has also started a raunchy TikTok account, where she already has 11,500 followers.

However, has been banned from entering the University Stadium as a result of flashing her boobs, according to Jam Press, even though she may be living her breast life online.

That, however, doesn't perturb Garza much. "It was a promise to the stands. Then the emotion won us, everything won us and I had not thought that I was going to do it. It was something that came up at the time," she said.