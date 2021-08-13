Who Was Shamaya Lynn? Florida Mom Shot Dead by Toddler While on Zoom Call as Coworkers Watch in Horror

A Florida mom was shot dead by a toddler while she was on Zoom call, according to police. Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on the conference call when the toddler got hold of an unsecured gun and shot her, as her coworkers watched in horror. Those attending the Zoom meeting were clueless what to do but one among them called up police.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Altamonte Springs, near Orlando. Police later told that the toddler was Lynn's daughter and the gun belonged to the child's father, who wasn't at home at that time. The case is under investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

Tragic Death

According to police and her coworkers, Lynn was attending a conference call on Wednesday when suddenly a loud bang rang out and she fell backward as her child stood in the background with a gun in hand, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement. While the entire episode unfolded, others attending the meeting watched in horror.

For most, it took some time to realize that Lynn who was talking to them a few seconds ago was shot and had already died. One of Lynn's coworkers called 911 to describe the incident after Lynn didn't return to the Zoom meeting and asked for help.

When police reached the scene, they found Lynn lying dead in a pool of blood. "Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment," Altamonte Springs police said in a statement.

Careless Parents

Police later said that Lynn died from a gunshot wound to the head. WESH reported that Lynn was the child's mother. "To anyone and everyone tuning into this story if you own a firearm please keep it locked and secured," Officer Roberto Ruiz, Jr. is shown saying in the TV clip. "Incidents like this can be avoided."

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the gun's owner in the news release, though police confirmed with local news station WESH that the firearm belongs to the toddler's father, who has two children with Lynn.

Police told the outlet that both of Lynn's children â€” including the one who fired the handgun â€” were not hurt in the incident. The toiddler too is traumatized after the incident. Both the children are currently in the care of relatives.

Despite Lynn's tragic death, the incident could have been avoided had the toddler's parents been more careful and had not kept the gun unattended. Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office and in all probability the toddler's father will be charged in the incident.