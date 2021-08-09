Who Was Ella French? Chicago Cop Killed at Traffic Stop Had Just Returned to Active Duty from Maternity Leave

The cop killed during a traffic stop in Chicago on Saturday night has been identified as Ella French, 29, who was with the police force for three years and had just become a mom, according to police and social media. On Sunday police arrested all the three suspects in the fatal shooting of French, who had just returned to duty from maternity leave.

Her partner was seriously wounded during the armed confrontation with three suspects. French was one of 10 people killed and 64 wounded by gun violence throughout Chicagoland over the weekend. According to Chicago police, French, who was a Good Samaritan, was on duty and armed when the suspects shot at her killing her almost immediately.

Killed on Duty

According to police accounts, French and two other officers had just stopped a vehicle at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue at around 9 pm on Saturday. The vehicle was carrying two men and a woman, said Eric Carter, Chicago police first deputy superintendent, when one of its three passengers began firing.

The officers, who were in uniform and armed, returned fire, injuring one of the passengers. However two cops were shot, with French dying at the scene while the other fighting for his life in the hospital.

Police said that French was shot in the head and was killed instantly. Her death was confirmed by the Chicago Police Department on Twitter and Facebook.

The wounded suspect was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, and their condition was unknown. All three suspects have been taken into custody, according to police. However, their names have not been released as of late Sunday.

No Mercy

According to police, the group has a criminal past. One member had an 2019 robbery on his criminal record, which is "not extensive," CPD Superintendent David Brown said.

French's death was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018 and the first female officer fatally shot on the job in 33 years. She was considered one of the best officers in the department and her untimely death has left her department shocked.

Following her death, Chicago police paid a tribute to French on their official Twitter account. The post noted: "We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones, and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."

French had joined the department in April 2018 and was a member of the Community Safety Team at Chicago PD. She is survived by a two-month-old daughter and had just returned to active duty from maternity leave.

Her elder brother, Andrew French, told the Chicago Tribune: "My sister's always been a person of integrity. She's always done the right thing even when nobody's looking. She's always believed in people and believed in doing the right thing. ... She's always believed in taking care of people that can't take care of themselves."

French's death takes the count to 38 officers, who have been shot or shot at so far 2021, according to CPD stats.