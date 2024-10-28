Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Legend Rick Flair's Son Died by Suicide Aged 24 Days after Father Announced Divorce with His Mother

Wrestling icon Ric Flair is mourning the tragic death of his stepson, Sebastian, who committed suicide at the age of 24. Sebastian's mother, Wendy, shared the heartbreaking news with TMZ Sports, saying, "I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health."

According to TMZ, Sebastian was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon in Georgia, and authorities are currently investigating his death and are yet to reveal more. That same day, he posted on Instagram, sharing a selfie along with a photo of himself holding his guitar. Last month, Flair and Wendy revealed that they had separated after six years of marriage.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Sebastian was a musician who released his debut album Under The Moon earlier this year. Flair shared that he was proud of Sebastian and wrote on X, "Congratulations on releasing your first album—Under The Moon! So proud of you! WOOOOO! Available on all streaming platforms!"

Sebastian had also appeared on Fox5 Atlanta to promote his album, saying, "romance-filled at its core and very relatable."

Sebastian shared that his mother was the driving force behind his music career after she heard him sing a song he wrote to impress a girl.

"I recorded the cover and didn't think anything of it but my mom got ahold of it and started sending it around to people. You get traction and roll with it," he said.

As for his relationship with Ric, Sebastian said: "A lot of advice for sure (on handling fame). That's the interesting thing, growing up with Ric as a stepdad was very different, very unique.

"You go out to a family meal and you are just surrounded by fans, people coming up and wanting pictures. You are already exposed to it from an early age.

"What kid has Post Malone coming over and having dinner with the family? Darius Rucker pulled up with his big tour bus one time. It was crazy."

Youngster's Own Mindset

Ric, now 75 and celebrated as one of wrestling's most legendary figures, and Wendy, a former top-ranked All-American professional tennis player, had previously separated in 2022 but reunited just a few months after.

"Wendy and I enjoyed 13 great years," Flair wrote in a statement. "As with every couple, we have experienced our ups and downs. [But] I think it's important for everyone to know right now that we have decided to part ways respectfully.

"I'll never be able to thank her enough for standing by my side through my terrible health crisis in 2018. She never left my side! And for that I will always be grateful!

"We both are working on different projects at the current time and it becomes difficult with my schedule and her schedule to make this work. I wish her the best of luck with her projects and I know that she supports mine."

Wendy was Flair's fifth wife, following his previous marriages to Leslie Goodman, Elizabeth Harrell, Tiffany VanDemark, and Jacqueline Beems.