Who Is Mamiko Tanaka? Shohei Ohtani's Glamorous Wife Was a Professional Basketball Player Before Silently Marrying Dodgers Star

In February 2024, Shohei Ohtani surprised fans around the globe by announcing his marriage to a Japanese woman in a surprising Instagram post. While the Dodgers' two-way star did not disclose her name initially, it was later revealed that the 30-year-old Ohtani had married Mamiko Tanaka, who is also an accomplished athlete.

On Saturday, Ohtani exited the game against Yankees with a win after sustaining a shoulder injury while attempting to steal a base, which concluded the seventh inning of the 4-2 win. The injury silenced Dodger Stadium as he walked off the field with a trainer, cradling his arm carefully. The injury caused Dodger Stadium to go absolutely silent.

Supportive Wife

Much like Ohtani's fans, Mamiko also is concerned about his injury. She herself has been an athlete and understands the risk surrounding her husband's injury.

Standing at 5 feet 11 inches, Tanaka played college basketball at Waseda University. She was a member of the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women's Japan Basketball League from 2019 to 2023.

Before Ohtani began his first spring training with the Dodgers, with whom he signed a staggering 10-year, $700 million contract in December 2023, the two-time AL MVP announced in February 2024 that he was now a married man.

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," he posted on social media.

Ohtani, who played the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Angels, later told reporters that he and his wife have known each other for years. The Athletic reported that Ohtani's relationship had "absolutely nothing to do" with his choice to join the Dodgers.

Ardent Dodgers Fan

Tanaka accompanied Ohtani to South Korea in March 2024 for the Dodgers' matchup against the Padres in the Seoul Series.

After returning to the U.S., she attended regular-season games at Dodger Stadium and enjoyed date nights with Ohtani at prominent events, such as the Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala in Los Angeles in May 2024 and the MLB All-Star festivities in Arlington in July 2024.

Ohtani secured his first World Series appearance in October 2024 when the Dodgers triumphed over the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS, winning 10-5.

"The goal was to get this far," Ohtani said via a translator, according to MLB.com. "I also pictured myself getting this far with the contract that I've signed. And, again, just being able to play on this kind of stage with the team effort, and all the games were really hard."

Ohtani and his teammates celebrated with champagne in the Dodgers' clubhouse after earning their spot in the Fall Classic against the Yankees. The Yankees last claimed the World Series title in 2009.