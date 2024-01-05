Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model Committed Suicide after Visiting Epstein's 'Pedo Island' as She Is Named in Unsealed Documents

A Kazakh-Russian model jumped to her death from an apartment building, two years after being flown to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged pedophile island when she was 18 years old, according to a report. Ruslana Korshunova, a top catwalk model and former face of Nina Ricci perfume, committed suicide at the age of 20 in 2008, jumping from her Wall Street apartment.

Korshunova is believed to have fallen from the nine-story balcony of her apartment on Wall Street. The model was featured in the recently disclosed court documents that revealed those associated with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. However, it is unclear what exactly happened to Korshunova that led her to commit suicide.

Killed Herself to Escape from Epstein

At the time of her suicide, she was involved in a cult, and her presence in Epstein's flight logs has raised concerns about potential exploitation, DailyMail.com reported.

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew, was questioned about Korshunova in the documents by her attorney Brad Edwards shortly after the model died in a May 2011 email unsealed on Thursday night.

Edwards, who also served as her public relations representative, asked about Ruslana Korshunova, mentioning that the model had taken a trip to a private island with an affluent male.

Korshunova traveled to Epstein's Little St. James island aboard his private Boeing 727 aircraft, known as the Lolita Express at the age of 18, shortly before her untimely death, according to the DailyMail.com report.

Flight logs indicate that the catwalk star boarded the Lolita Express on June 7, 2006, in New York. The flight departed from JFK airport to the US Virgin Islands, heading to the infamous private island.

On the same flight were ringleader Epstein, his bodyguard Igor Zinoviev (a former UFC fighter), and Epstein's chef Lance Calloway.

The events that unfolded once she arrived are unclear, but Epstein was known to transport girls and young women to his estate, where they would be subjected to sexual exploitation by him and other people.

"I think it's a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her," Edwards wrote. "I will call you tomorrow."

In the email exchange, Edwards included a link to a Newsweek report on the model's death. Roberts-Giuffre responded, stating, "I am so sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends."

"I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there."

Mysterious Death

The mentioned exchange came to light on Thursday with the unveiling of a collection of documents from Roberts-Giuffre's 2015 defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. These documents were unsealed this week following a Manhattan judge's ruling that there was no longer a justification for keeping the files confidential.

Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial, and Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Korshunova, born in Kazakhstan to Russian parents, was scouted after the fall of the USSR. A model scout noticed her in an airline magazine where she shared her teenage journey to learn German.

She then entered a jet-setting and glamorous life, modeling alongside Lily Cole and Jessica Stam, amassing a massive fan base.

Korshunova was left bruised from being repeatedly abandoned by wealthy men who initially captivated her with their affluence.

The circumstances surrounding how she met Epstein remain unclear, but Maxwell was known for hiring attractive young women into Epstein's circle.

Epstein was known to frequent parties filled with models and celebrities, where it is believed he scouted for girls and tasked Maxwell with recruiting them.

He allegedly promised certain young women to help with their visas if they agreed to work with him. However, the visa status of the Kazakh-born model is not known.

At the time of her death, Korshunova was living in Manhattan's Financial District, having risen to fame during the 2005 New York Fashion Week. She had worked for top designers such as Marc Jacobs, Kenzo, Paul Smith, Vera Wang, Nina Ricci, Donna Karan, and Christian Dior.

Her success extended to being featured on the front covers of Russian Vogue, The New York Times style magazine, and French Elle, earning her recognition as a "face to be excited about" by British Vogue and the nickname "Russian Rapunzel."

During this period of rapid success, Korshunova was recorded as being on the Lolita Express flight. However, no further details about her connection with Epstein or Maxwell ever came out.

Korshunova was also involved in two unsuccessful relationships, one with an oligarch referred to as "Alexander" by Pomerantsev, and the other with a Russian luxury car dealer, both of which appeared to result in heartbreak for her.