Who Was Robin Kaye? 'American Idol' Executive and Her Husband Found Shot Dead Inside Their $5 Million LA Mansion as Cops Hunt for Suspect

An "American Idol" executive and her husband were found dead in their $5 million mansion in Los Angeles. Robin Kaye, an award-winning music supervisor for the popular show, and her husband Thomas Deluca, both aged 70, were found shot to death inside their Encino residence on Monday, according to officials.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a welfare check at the six-bedroom home, where they found Kaye and Deluca with gunshot wounds to the head. Police spotted blood near the front door of the couple's home before breaking a window to gain entry, a source told TMZ. Police confirmed that the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Shocking Death Inside Lavish Mansion

Police had reportedly been called to the couple's home the previous Thursday after a suspect was allegedly trying to break in, according to the outlet. Neighbors said they saw someone, possibly armed, jumping over a fence.

Police officers were later dispatched for a welfare check after both neighbors and family members hadn't been able to reach the couple for four days.

Kaye worked as the music supervisor for "American Idol" for the past 15 seasons, contributing to around 300 episodes, according to her IMDb profile.

In her illustrious career, she won multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her exceptional work on the show. Her impressive résumé also includes work on popular shows such as "Lip Sync Battle", "Hollywood Game Night", and "Worn Stories."

Kaye also worked for the NAACP Image Awards, "The Singing Bee", "Miss USA", "Miss Universe", "American Inventor", "The Dance Scene", "Dance Your A* Off*", "Your Chance to Dance", "Adventures of Power", and "Crashed."

Tragic End

At the 7th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards held in Hollywood in 2017, Kaye reflected on her career journey, describing it as one that was frequently overlooked or underappreciated. "It's one of those parts of the business that people don't even know it exists," Kaye said.

"It's a very important part of films and TV. Pretty much everything in the entertainment industry has music in it and people just think that it's there."

Her husband was a musician whose most recent album, Street Rock, was released in 2022.

According to his website, Deluca's first album, the critically acclaimed cult classic "Down To The Wire", was released by Epic Records in 1986.

Public records show that the happy couple bought their Encino home in January 2023.