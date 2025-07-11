Justin Bieber Releases Surprise New Album Swag; First Impression, Fans' Reactions, and More

Justin Bieber has released his seventh studio album SWAG on Friday (July 11). When the pop megastar surprisingly dropped his first full-length album after nearly five years, it captured the attention of music lovers and his fans worldwide. They were quick enough to share their opinions about the new release on various social media platforms.

"Justin Bieber gave us the best album of the year. He did what he always wanted to musically, on #SWAG. The album has insane replay value, like it's too good, my mind can't handle all this," a netizen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, another netizen stated, "The production on #SWAG is so Michael Jackson coded. The inspiration is there. This new album is a reminder that Justin Bieber truly is the untouchable, undeniable Prince of Pop!"

"Justin Bieber! This album is PHENOMENAL. I didn't expect less from it, continue to raise the bar. 10/10 I never doubted you, king! #SWAG, a social media user shared.

Another social media user posted, "Justin Bieber got dragged by the whole world and said 'bet' then dropped the most sonically and emotionally elite album of his career. Like??? the mind of this man is not real #swag".

Here are a Few More Fans' Reactions on SWAG:

All I've got to say is Justin Bieber will always be famous.

First track from Justin is all I can take, and I'm in love already.

The spirit of MJ entering Justin Bieber in swag #swag.

Thank you for this surprise masterpiece album, King. #swag I love it so much.

#SWAG being #1 in 23 countries is insane for a surprise drop with no promo. HE IS SO BACK.

Everything to Know About SWAG

The studio album has 21 tracks featuring guest appearances by Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin, and many more. The singer shared the tracklist on his Instagram by sharing a video of a black-and-white billboard without any explanation. The titles are All I Can Take, Daisies, Yukon, Go Baby, Things You Do, Butterflies, Way It Is, First Place, Soulful, Walking Away, Glory Voice Memo, Devotion, Dadz Love, Therapy Session, Sweet Spot, 405, Swag, Zuma House, Too Long, and Forgiveness.

The musical project marks his return to the music world with his first full-length album since 2021. His last work was Justice. According to sources, the new album is "darker, more vulnerable and less polished" with "much deeper" music, featuring "genre shift".

"It's in no way depressing, though," the source told People.