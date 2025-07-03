Who Is Teny Geragos? Meet Diddy's Glamorous Nepo-Baby Lawyer Who Saved Music Mogul from Getting Life Sentence

A young and glamorous attorney, whose father made his name defending high-profile clients, pulled of a stunning victory in the high-profile case of Sean 'Diddy' Combs who was acquitted of the most serious charges brought against him.

Teny Geragos, 34, was one of Combs' high-profile attorneys who successfully convinced the jury to acquit him on Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges—crimes that could have resulted in the music mogul spending the rest of his life behind the bars. As the verdict was read and Combs was found guilty on the lesser charge of shipping people for prostitution, which carries a potential 20-year prison term, Combs held Geragos' hand.

Diddy's Savior

The verdict marks biggest victory in Geragos' blossoming legal career, with some commentators drawing comparisons between the stylish attorney and Camille Vasquez, who earlier represented Johnny Depp.

Vasquez gained widespread fame in 2022 after helping Depp win his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, largely due to her tough and memorable cross-examination of the Aquaman actress.

Teny Geragos, 34, gained widespread attention in the legal world for her unconventional approach to defending Diddy's innocence, as she used TikTok and primetime television as her platforms. Last September, after the music mogul was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in New York City, she began posting a series of short, one-minute videos online.

Geragos has said in interviews that "misinformation spreads" online, and she has used social media to challenge Diddy's accusers and what she described as a "series of false claims" made "in the hopes of trying to get a payday."

Now that Diddy's has been acquitted in most of the charges, the Loyola Law School alum is back in the spotlight. During Diddy's trial, Teny Geragos delivered a powerful opening statement, criticizing prosecutors for going too far in their charges against the rap mogul.

She acknowledged that her client had a history of aggressive behavior but argued that the prosecution had overreached by attempting to portray consensual sexual relationships as acts of prostitution and sex trafficking.

With nearly ten years of experience defending people accused of sexual assault, harassment, and other misconduct—as her firm proudly highlights—representing Diddy in one of the most high-profile trials in recent history marks a major milestone in her career.

Geragos is a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP, where she works alongside seasoned defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, known for representing prominent figures.

Often referred to as the "glamorous TikTok lawyer," she also shares a close bond with her father, Mark Geragos, a prominent attorney whose career likely inspired her own path in criminal defense.

Star in Her own Right

In 2021, she married her college sweetheart, Ashwinn Krishnaswamy, in a lavish summer wedding at her parents' Los Angeles home, styled after Paris's Jardin du Luxembourg. Geragos appears to have found her interest in the legal system early in her academic career.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she earned her bachelor's degree in art history and media, culture, and communication from New York University in 2013.

That same year, she began her Juris Doctor studies at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, completing the program in 2016.

During law school, she gained valuable experience by serving as a judicial extern for a Supreme Court Justice in Kings County, New York. She also interned with Brooklyn Defender Services and later took on another judicial externship at a U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. In 2015, she worked as a legal intern with the Legal Aid Society in the Bronx.

Geragos also worked as a law clerk for both the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and her father's firm, Geragos & Geragos, APC, where Mark Geragos is the lead attorney.

Her father has defended several celebrities over the years, including Chris Brown in his assault case involving Rihanna. He has also previously represented Sean "Diddy" Combs, Winona Ryder, Kesha, and Michael Jackson, as well as Susan McDougal during the 1990s Whitewater investigation connected to the Clintons.

Geragos began her legal career as a trial attorney at Brafman & Associates PC, a law firm based in New York City, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was admitted to the bar in both New York and California in 2017.

She spent nearly eight years at Brafman & Associates before becoming a founding partner at Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

Her legal background includes expertise in cases involving sexual misconduct, where she has served as counsel for both alleged victims and those facing accusations.