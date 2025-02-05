One Killed, Five Injured in 'Targeted' Shooting at New Albany Cosmetic Warehouse as Cops Hunt for Gunman

A targeted shooting at an Ohio cosmetics warehouse on Tuesday night left one person dead and five others wounded, according to law enforcement. Shots were fired around 11 p.m. inside the KDC/One cosmetics facility in New Albany, about 15 miles northeast of Columbus, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told WSYX early Wednesday.

Officials confirmed that six people were shot inside the "large building," and one victim pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the suspect, who remains at large but is no longer in the vicinity. In an update posted at 1:26 a.m., the New Albany Police Department announced that all employees have been evacuated from the building.

Terror Inside Warehouse

Authorities have instructed residents to stay away from the area as they continue looking for the suspect. An active investigation is underway at the scene. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Albany Police Department.

According to the New Albany Chamber of Commerce website, the KDC/One facility produces cosmetics for LBrands stores.

During a press conference early Wednesday morning, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones confirmed that six people were shot in what he described as a "targeted" attack inside the "large building," resulting in one death.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers noticed some workers evacuating the facility on their own.

First responders successfully cleared the entire factory, which Jones estimated housed at least 150 people at the time, and relocated them to a nearby building for safety.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the family has been notified. The five other victims were transported to a local hospital, though their current conditions have not been revealed.

"Everybody else seems to be in good health," Jones said. "Again, a lot of them didn't know what happened. They were aware of it until they were evacuated."

The chief told WCMH reporters that authorities have identified a person of interest and are actively working to take them into custody.

Suspect's Identity Not Yet Revealed

Authorities have not revealed the suspect's identity and declined to confirm whether they were employed at the factory. "We believe we may know their location. We don't have any reason to believe that they are a general threat to society," Jones said. "It appears at this point to be a targeted type of attack."

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting but said that no reports of a confrontation before or after the incident were received.

A firearm was found at the scene, and the factory has been cleared. Investigators are speaking with witnesses, though Chief Jones pointed out that they are facing "language barriers" with some of the employees.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, which Jones described as a "very tragic situation."

The facility is one of 24 manufacturers in the New Albany Beauty Park and has produced more than 1.5 billion units across over 3,000 different SKUs since it began operations in 2012.