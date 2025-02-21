Who Was Rebecca Marodi? Mystery as California Fire Captain Found Stabbed to Her Death in Her Home as Tributes Pour In

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who fatally stabbed a beloved California fire captain, just weeks after she fought the destructive Eaton Fire. Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi, 49, was found in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds and profusely bleeding inside her Ramona home at around 8:58 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency responders desperately tried life-saving measures on her, but Marodi did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators suspect that Marodi was brutally stabbed to her death by someone she knew quite well, although they are yet to name a suspect. Cops said that an investigation is on and more will be revealed.

Brutally Killed

"Investigators suspect that the victim knew the perpetrator and are treating this case as a potential domestic violence incident," said the San Diego Sheriff's Office.

"Currently, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear, and detectives are diligently gathering more information to establish the facts of the case."

Marodi dedicated over three decades to Cal Fire and had been preparing for retirement this year, according to KABC. However, she was killed just months before her retirement.

"Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends and all who had the privilege of working alongside her," Cal Fire said.

"Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues. Her legacy of mentorship, service and dedication will be felt for years to come."

Star in Her Own Right

Marodi was among the thousands of firefighters who fought the devastating Eaton Fire in January. She appeared in social media posts showing crews battling the inferno and even shared videos of herself extinguishing the flames.

The Eaton Fire, which erupted on January 7, claimed at least 17 lives, scorched 14,000 acres, and destroyed 9,418 structures while damaging another 1,073, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Paul Selegue described Marodi as a role model whom everyone could look up to.

"She was never afraid to get involved with a person who needed help and she was always willing to extend herself to assist them," he said.

Cal Fire Riverside County spokesperson John Clingingsmith described her as a shining presence in the community. "She was always very positive," Clingingsmith said. "Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was.