Who Was Rachel Kaitlyn? Instagram Influencer and OnlyFans Model Dies Suddenly Days Before Baby's First Christmas

Instagram influencer and OnlyFans model Rachel Mee, better known as Rachel Kaitlyn, has died suddenly, days before her son's first Christmas. She was 25 years old. The UK model's death was confirmed by Claire Robinson who described it as "devastating news" in a GoFundMe page set up for the late social media star's son Kyro.

Mee, who had tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, was found dead on December 18, according to her friends. Although no exact cause of her death was given by her friend Robinson, she suggested that Mee may have taken her own life. However, there has been no official confirmation of the actual cause of death.

Leaving Behind Her Baby

Mee, from Newcastle in the UK, turned 25 just six weeks ago and was the proud mum of Kyro, who she gave birth to in March and "adored with all her heart," Robinson said in a GoFundMe created to raise money for the infant's future.

"Kyro's mummy Rachel sadly lost her battle with the pressures of this world," the bereaved buddy wrote, adding that her tot â€” who was born in March â€” won't have his mom for his first Christmas.

"This Christmas will be Kyro's first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be here," she lamented. "We are all so saddened with this devastating news, how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl and how she felt she had no other option [than] to no longer be here."

She was "leaving behind her beautiful little boy who she adored with all her heart," Robinson continued of her deceased friend.

Death Still Mystery

Although Robinson didn't say any directly, her writing suggested that Mee may have committed suicide. However, if that is true, the reason behind Mee taking her own life is still not known.

Robinson said she hoped to raise some money for Kyro to take "a little stress away from Rachel's family" and possibly give "Kyro a little head start in life".

Chris Coppen, a friend, has also set up a second GoFundMe to aid in funding Mee's funeral. The family of Mee has urged him to create a GoFundMe account because so many people have expressed their condolences and asked how they can help.

Many have been paying tribute to the 25-year-old on her social media, with some calling her passing "utterly heartbreaking."

"Blessed to call you a friend. You have left a hole in my heart," one person said. "I'm going to miss your beautiful, kind soul so much. You didn't deserve the struggles you had...a complete angel before you gained your wings," another wrote.

Mee had over 40,000 followers on Instagram at the time of her death. She frequently posted glamour shots of herself wearing swimsuits on Instagram.