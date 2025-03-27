Atlantic Publishes Full Yemen 'War Plan' Signal Texts Including Precise Details of Weapons to Use Amid Growing Calls for Pete Hegseth to Resign

The Atlantic magazine published more text messages from senior Trump administration officials on Wednesday revealing exact operational details and the specific weapons planned for use in strikes against the Houthis in Yemen earlier this month—despite the White House's attempts to deny that classified information was shared in the explosive Signal chat snafu.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, released more excerpts from the "Houthi PC small group channel," detailing specifics of the March 15 strike, putting Pete Hegseth's job hanging by a thread. The Defense Secretary yesterday dismissed claims that classified information had been shared and even questioned the authenticity of the chat. However, his denial has been proved wrong.

Out in the Open

Hegseth messaged other senior cabinet officials about the exact timing and weapons systems used in the March 15 strikes on Yemen. Hegseth, a former Fox News journalist, unintentionally revealed precise details, including the launch timing of F-18s for a "first strike package," the specific MQ-9 drones that would be used, and the exact moment "the first bombs will definitely drop."

"If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests — or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media — the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds," the editor wrote, referring to one message fired off by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Pentagon chief seemingly jeopardized the safety of American troops by revealing specific details of a planned airstrike in an unsecured group chat at least 31 minutes before the first bombs were deployed.

Goldberg first revealed on Monday that he was accidentally added on March 11 to a Signal message thread where senior Trump administration officials—including Hegseth, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Vice President JD Vance—were discussing plans to bomb the Houthi terror group in Yemen.

Hegseth's first message, titled "TEAM UPDATE," included timestamps detailing the strikes as they took place. "TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch," the message began.

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)," Hegseth continued, before adding: "1345: 'Trigger Based' F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)."

Bombshell Texts Inviting Danger

Goldberg pointed out that the first message was sent 31 minutes before the first U.S. warplanes took off, followed by the unfolding strikes. Hegseth kept updating the group chat with real-time details, noting that at 2:10 p.m., "more F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)."

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier 'Trigger Based' targets)," he wrote.

"1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched."

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)," Hegseth continued, before adding "Godspeed to our Warriors."

At 1:48 p.m., Goldberg said he received a message from Trump's National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, providing real-time intelligence from the strike location.

Trump and other high-ranking administration officials have downplayed the text controversy, maintaining that no sensitive national security information was ever revealed. "There was nothing in there that compromised [sic] and it had no impact on the attack," Trump told radio host Vince Coglianese on Wednesday after the full texts were released.

The president dismissed the incident as "not a big deal," attributing it to a staffer mistakenly adding Goldberg to the chat. He also suggested they might have the full story by the end of the day.

"Somebody in my group either messed up or it's a bad Signal," Trump said.

Trump's lead attorney, Alina Habba, told reporters on Wednesday morning that the texts are "something that they're making a big to do about nothing. A reporter that is trying to get clout."

Meanwhile, other White House officials quickly took to X to insist that the messages did not contain "war plans."

"This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote.

It seems probable that the person who added Goldberg to the Signal group mistook his "JG" username for that of Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative who frequently participates in National Security Council meetings.