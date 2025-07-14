US Will Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine as Furious Trump Blasts Putin Saying, 'He Talks Nice but Then He Bombs Everybody in the Evening'

President Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. will send Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, saying that Vladimir Putin "talks nice but then bombs everybody in the evening." Trump didn't reveal the exact number of missiles to be delivered to Ukraine.

However, he assured Americans that the European Union would cover the expenses and reimburse the U.S. for the costs involved. Trump's frustration with the Russian leader has been mounting, as his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia have stalled, and attempts to establish a ceasefire have failed miserably, with both Ukraine and Russia continuing to attack each other.

Trump to Arm Ukraine

"A lot of people are dying and it should end," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting last week. "We get a lot of bulls–t thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for additional defensive systems to help counter the constant missile and drone strikes launched by Russia.

Ukraine has faced four large-scale Russian offensives just this month. According to the Ukrainian air force, at least 13 civilians were killed on Saturday when Russia launched a massive attack involving hundreds of missiles and drones, including so-called "kamikaze drones."

The strikes hit cities in western Ukraine that were previously believed to be out of Russia's range. The Kremlin's assault involved a total of 623 drones and 26 missiles, including 319 Shahed drones manufactured in Iran.

Trump Frustrated With Putin

In response to the attacks, Trump announced that he will send Patriot missile systems to support Ukraine's defense efforts.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington.

The president is set to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this week to talk about Ukraine and other important matters.

We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it."