Who Was Pasha Lee? Ukrainian Actor Who Joined the Armed Forces Killed in Action from Russia Shelling

A Ukrainian actor who joined his country's armed forces to fight the Russians was killed in action on Sunday in Irpin, west of Kyiv, according to Odesa International Film Festival. Pasha Lee, 33 was killed from a Russian shelling while fighting for Ukraine in Irpin. The TSN television news service said that he was also referred to as Pavlo Li.

Lee is said to have joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last week to defend his native country during the ongoing invasion. Besides Lee, Yuriy Prilipko, 61, a 'hero' mayor of the Gostomel village, north-west to capital Kyiv,who was helping vulnerable citizens by supplying them bread and medicines was also killed in the shelling.

A True Martyr

Lee, who served in Ukraine's territorial defense unit, worked as an actor, TV host and composer. On Sunday, Lee was fighting against the invading Russian forces in Irpin, when the city came under ariel attack. One of the shells fell close to Irpin, killing him instantly.

Lee's death has left his fans shocked, who praised him for his work supporting Ukrainians in their fight against the invasion. Sergiy Tomilenko, Chairman at the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, shared a tribute to the late actor on his Facebook page.

"(Pasha Lee) went to fight for Ukraine from the first days of the war and died in Irpen, where there are still fierce battles with Russian occupants. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to (Pasha's) family and friends," the post read.

"Our words of support to all the staff of the DOM channel, which embodies the noble mission of broadcasting for the deoccupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea."

Also, Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova, who worked with Lee on the crime TV show "Provincial," took to Facebook to mourn Lee's death.

"He is an actor, TV presenter, my colleague and a good acquaintance," Kasilova posted about Lee. "Never forgive!"

Brave Soldier

Lee's friends said that just like he was passionate about acting, he was also a brave soldier and he died fighting for his country. Lee was born in Crimea and was recognized for his voice dubbing work in "The Lion King" and "The Hobbit". He was also as well-known local broadcaster and performer.

In a social media tribute, Gostomel's town council referred to Mayor Prilipko as a "hero." "He never refused help to anyone. No one forced him to go under the bullets of the occupiers," the post read.

In a post to his Instagram account on Saturday, a day before he died, Lee wrote, "For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING !!!" (translated).

Lee had appeared in a number of television episodes and films, including Oleksii Shaparev's "The Fight Rules" and Lyubomyr Levytsky's "Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors."

According to Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine's National Union of Journalists, Lee was also a host on the DOM channel. Lee's most recent appearance was in the TV drama "Provincial", which premiered in 2021.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 12th day, with cities being bombarded again, and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, vowing that "God will not forgive" and that Ukraine "will not forget" the slaughter of civilians by the Russians, saying they will face a "day of judgement."