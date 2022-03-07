What is Ukraine Government's Future if Zelensky is Assassinated? US Says There's a Plan in Place

As Russian forces are bombing Ukraine, causing devastation in multiple cities and forcing many to flee, much is being speculated that Kremlin forces could at any time assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky, who survived three assassination attempts last week. If it happens, the development will throw the Kyiv government into further trouble. However, a top US official has revealed that in the case of Zelensky's death, Kyiv has a plan to run the country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine has a plan for "continuity of government one way or another," if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is killed.

Continuity of Government

"The Ukrainians have plans in place that I'm not going to talk about or get into any detail about to make sure that there is continuity of government one way or another, and I'm going to leave it at that," Blinken told CBS News.

The Secretary also appreciated Zelensky for his leadership at the time of the Russian invasion saying the Kyiv government is defending itself in a brave manner.

"The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the entire government has shown is remarkable, said Blinken, adding, they've been the embodiment of these incredibly brave Ukrainian people.

Zelensky Survived Three Assassination Attempts

It came as Zelensky survived three assassination attempts last week reportedly with the help of the double agent. The leader of a Chechen separatist elite unit, which was assigned to assassinate the Ukrainian President, was also killed a week earlier, disrupting the Kremlin's plans to remove Zelensky and grab power in the absence of a president and a government.

So far, Russia's efforts to eliminate Zelensky have gone in vain and it is still struggling to nab him. Moscow has also made false claims stating that Zelensky left his country, which was termed fake by the Ukrainian President by releasing a video.

Russian troops were failed to enter certain areas of Kyiv during the last week's massive fight, which probably gave time to Ukraine's forces to secure its top officials including Zelensky.

But a long convoy of Russian troops is approaching the Ukrainian capital to storm Kyiv. However, Ukraine's armed forces have maintained that they are aware of the development and have made massive preparedness to fight the Russian soldiers.

Military experts have stated that Russia is lagging behind from its scheduled time of capturing Kyiv and it has potentially disappointed Putin. When the Russian invasion began, it was expected that due to Kremlin's massive arsenal and military capabilities, Kyiv could fall in days. But Ukrainian forces have defended their capital strongly and kept Russian troops out of key locations of Kyiv, a strong resistance that is forcing the Kremlin to admit that its forces have been met with a stronger response than it anticipated.