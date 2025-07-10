Who Was Paige Bell? Glamorous Crew Member Described as 'Golden Girl' Found Murdered in Engine Room of Luxury Superyacht Docked in Bahamas

A young crew member, lovingly described by friends as a "golden girl," is believed to have been murdered while working on a superyacht in the Bahamas. Paige Bell, 20, from Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead aboard the luxury yacht Far From It while it was docked at Harbour Island last week, according to police, the Daily Mail reported.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that a 39-year-old man from Mexico has been charged with her murder and is set to appear in court today. Paige, whose family lives in Durban, was set to celebrate her 21st birthday on July 14, with a grand party planned for the special occasion.

Killed Brutally and Mercilessly

However, on July 3, the brutal murder of the popular stewardess sent shockwaves through the exclusive Bahamian resort and the broader yachting world. Authorities were alerted of an incident at the marina shortly after 1 p.m. the same day, according to the Daily Mail.

Police were told after boarding the 43-meter yacht that the young woman had been missing for a short period of time.

They found Paige in the yacht's engine room, unresponsive and bearing visible injuries. A doctor later arrived and confirmed she had died, the outlet reported.

She was found near a man, Brigido Muñoz, who has since been identified as the suspect in her death. Muñoz, who is believed to be the yacht engineer, had sustained serious injuries to his arm in what police believe was an attempted suicide.

According to a police statement, the man was arrested, given a formal warning, and transported to a nearby clinic for medical treatment. He was later officially charged with murder.

Police have said that the investigation into the circumstances of Paige's death is still ongoing.

Far From It, the yacht where the incident occurred, was built in 2008 and is available for charter. It has five luxury suites and rents for between $140,000 and $160,000 per week to affluent clients.

The vessel accommodates up to 10 guests and is operated by a crew of nine, according to its official website.

Murder Motive Unclear

Paige had previously worked on board the motor yacht Sweet Emocean as a crew member until December 2024. Her former crewmates paid tribute to her through a message posted on a GoFundMe page created to help "ease the financial burden" faced by the family.

The tribute said that Paige was looking forward to her 21st birthday on July 14—just 11 days before her death.

In her honor, her mother has reportedly requested that everyone enjoy a slice of red velvet cake—Paige's favorite—on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the vibrant soul she was.

"Paige was more than a teammate, she was family," wrote 'The Bells, and Sweet Emocean Family' in their tribute.

"Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went."

One of Paige's friends described her as a "golden girl" and condemned the tragedy as "despicable."

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised over $42,000—far surpassing its original goal of $16,000.