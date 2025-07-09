Michael Madsen: 'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' Star's Cause of Death Revealed by Doctor as Friends Say He Was Sober After Battling Alcoholism

The cause of Michael Madsen's death has been revealed. The actor died from heart failure, according to his personal cardiologist. Madsen was 67 years old at the time of his death. Madsen's doctor confirmed that heart failure will officially be listed as his cause of death, with heart disease and alcoholism also being contributing factor, NBCLA reported.

Authorities found Madsen unresponsive at his home in Malibu, California, on the morning of July 3. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The New York Post that the "Donnie Brasco" star was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:25 a.m., adding that there were no signs of foul play.

Sudden Heart Attack

Although Madsen had battled alcoholism for many years, those close to him said he was sober in the time leading up to his unexpected death. Sources told TMZ that the "Kill Bill" star had been making a "consistent and valiant effort" to stay sober, spending years cycling through rehab and continuously striving to manage his addiction.

Friends and family said they "hoped and believed" he had remained alcohol-free, though they were "uncertain about his state of mind" in the days leading to his death.

One friend told The Sun that he had been "in bad shape" recently.

"He called me on June 10 and said, 'I'm getting evicted from my house,' and he was asking me for $10,000 to help him out," the insider alleged. "He told me, 'I'm going to rehab' and all this kind of stuff."

"He really opened up to me. It was clear he had a lot going on in his life that was difficult for him to navigate," the source added. "He was in bad shape, man."

Representatives for Madsen issued an official statement, following his unexpected death. "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

"Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

Madsen was best known for his frequent collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino, appearing in several of his films, including "Reservoir Dogs" (1992), "Kill Bill: Volume 2" (2004), "The Hateful Eight" (2015), and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019).

He is survived by his five children. His son Hudson tragically died by suicide in 2021 at the age of 26. Madsen's life changed completely following the devastating incident.

Living With a Shock

Madsen was married to Georganne LaPiere—half-sister of singer and actress Cher—from 1984 to 1988. He also had a daughter, Jessica, with Dana Mechling.

From 1991 to 1995, he was married to Jeannine Bisignano, with whom he had two sons, Christian and Max.

In 1996, Madsen married DeAnna Morgan, and the couple had three sons together: Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners ever since news of the actor's death broke.