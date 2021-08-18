Who was Nathalie Maillet? F1 Boss Killed in Shocking Murder-Suicide After Husband Finds Her in Bed with Lesbian Mistress

Formula 1 boss Nathalie Maillet and her lesbian lover were killed in a shocking crime of passion after her husband found her in bed with another woman.

Maillet, 51, the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps F1 circuit in Belgium, was found dead at her home in Gouvy â€“ a town in the country's Luxembourg province â€“ alongside her alleged mistress, Ann Lawrence Durviaux, 53, and her husband of 17 years, Franz Dubois, on Sunday, Aug. 15. Dubois called the police before killing himself.

Dubois Shot the Couple Before Turning the Gun on Himself

According to police, Maillet was at home with Durviaux when Dubois confronted the pair in the bedroom. Dubois then reportedly pulled out a gun and killed both women.

"At 12.10am, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds," the public prosecutor said in a statement. "According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself." According to local news outlet RTL, the Maillet and Dubois had been separated for a fortnight.

Who was Nathalie Maillet?

Nathalie became the general manager of Spa-Francorchamps in 2016 and oversaw the modernisation of the circuit which hosted its first Grand Prix in 1925. Dubois was also a well-known figure in the world of motorsport both as a team owner and as the co-founder of the VW Fun Cup series.

Maillet's colleagues alerted authorities after she failed to turn up for the last day of the Ypres Rally event, part of the World Rally Championship, on Sunday. The tragic news was later confirmed in a statement from Spa-Francorchamps.

"It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO," it read. "On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie's family and friends.

"The circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future."

Tributes for Maillet also poured in from the F1 and motorsport community. Here are some of the tweets: