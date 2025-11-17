Kris Boyd: New York Jets Cornerback Fighting for His Life after Being Shot in the Abdomen in Midtown Manhattan Shooting

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is fighting for his life after being shot in the abdomen in Midtown Manhattan early Sunday morning, according to reports. The NYPD told multiple news outlets that a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 2 a.m. ET on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue.

It is not clear if Boyd will survive his battle with life. Law enforcement has not officially named the victim, but The New York Post reported that sources confirmed it was Boyd. Boyd was rushed to Bellevue Hospital — the nation's oldest public hospital — where he remains clinging to life. Authorities say he is in critical but stable condition.

Fighting for His Life

Eyewitnesses told CBS New York that the shooting occurred after a verbal argument got out of hand. So far, no arrests have been made as police continue their investigation. The shooter is said to have fled the scene after shooting Boyd.

A large-scale manhunt has been launched for the suspect.

Boyd is in his first season with the Jets, having signed with the team in free agency this past March.

Before joining New York, he spent two seasons with the Houston Texans and also had a stint with the Arizona Cardinals, after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Club Worried About Boyd

The Jets aren't scheduled to play on Sunday, following their Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots.

Boyd first grabbed national attention in January during the Texans' Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was caught on camera ripping off his helmet, storming to the sidelines, and nearly colliding with special teams coach Ross.

The outburst sparked outrage, with many fans demanding he be cut from the team. Boyd later shared that the backlash had taken a deeply personal turn. The day after the game, he posted on Instagram Stories that he had been receiving racist messages "every second" following the incident.