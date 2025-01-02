Who Was Matthew Livelsberger? Las Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Bomber Was Army Veteran Who Served at Same Military Base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old Colorado resident and Army veteran. Law enforcement sources confirmed that Livelsberger had rented the electric truck, which exploded in the hotel's valet area on New Year's Day.

Livelsberger was driving the vehicle at the time of the explosion, which was reportedly loaded with firework-style mortars, camping fuel, and canisters, News5 reported citing by law enforcement sources on Thursday. KTNV reported that Livelsberger had multiple addresses in Colorado Springs, with federal agents swarming on at least one of them on late Wednesday, following the deadly terror attack.

Army Veteran-Turned-Terrorist

Livelsberger served for more than 19 years in the Army, with 18 of those years spent in Special Forces, according to his LinkedIn profile. His most recent position was as a Remote and Autonomous Systems Manager, a role he had held for just three months.

The FBI is investigating the powerful explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as a potential act of terrorism.

Livelsberger, the driver of the Tesla, was killed in the blast, while at least seven pedestrians sustained minor injuries.

The explosion happened just hours after Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, carried out a terror attack in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, killing at least 15 people by driving his rented pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

Late Wednesday night, the FBI raided a Colorado townhome connected to Livelsberger. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the operation.

It's suspected that he rented the Cybertruck, owned by Elon Musk, in Colorado Springs through the Turo app, then drove it to Nevada on Wednesday morning, making stops at various charging stations along the way.

Law enforcement sources revealed that Livelsberger had served at the same military base as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect behind the deadly New Orleans attack. Jabbar, who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, drove a pickup truck displaying the ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's Eve revelers, killing at least 15 people and injuring many others.

The FBI said that it does not believe Jabbar, 42, acted alone in the Bourbon Street attack. Investigators are executing several court-approved search warrants in New Orleans and other locations, looking into his possible connections to terrorist organizations.

Decoding His Deadly Plans

At a press conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed that the Cybertruck arrived in Las Vegas at 7:30 a.m. The explosion occurred at 8:40 a.m. in the hotel's valet area.

Surveillance footage showed the truck parked outside the entrance, and seconds later, the $80,000 vehicle erupted in flames, with the roof catching fire first.

Debris flew into the air, sparking and creating a display resembling fireworks, as thick black smoke billowed from the vehicle.

Investigators found a pile of charred fireworks mortars, canisters, and other explosive devices packed in the back of the truck. Authorities are still trying to determine how the explosives were triggered but believe the driver likely controlled the detonation.

Livelsberger was the only fatality in the explosion. Officials credit the Tesla's robust design for preventing more widespread damage, as it contained much of the blast.

According to KOAA, law enforcement in tactical gear arrived at one of Livelsberger's Colorado Springs properties Wednesday night in armored vehicles.

Neighbors were "escorted away" from the Stetson Hills townhome complex as the investigation took place.

Just hours before the Las Vegas incident, Jabbar drove an electric vehicle into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring several others.