Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel in Vegas Sparks Terrorism Fears, Elon Musk Hints at 'Possible Link' to Deadly New Orleans Attack

Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shocking explosion involving a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel. The incident occurred Wednesday morning, leaving one dead and seven others with minor injuries. The vehicle, rented from Colorado, was packed with fuel canisters and fireworks, leading to a devastating blast near the hotel's glass entrance.

Surveillance footage revealed the truck arriving just two hours before the explosion. It was parked in front of the hotel before emitting smoke and erupting in a fiery spectacle. Dramatic videos show bursts of multi-colored fireworks and flames engulfing the area.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference, sharing footage and photos of the aftermath. The scene displayed scorched debris, fuel canisters, and remnants of fireworks. Emergency responders quickly extinguished the blaze, ensuring no further damage.

The FBI is investigating whether this explosion links to an earlier New Orleans attack, where a truck drove into a crowd, killing 15. Both vehicles were rented through Turo, raising questions about a possible connection. Sheriff McMahill emphasized that while terrorism hasn't been confirmed, the possibility is being thoroughly examined.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation, stating the White House is monitoring the situation closely. He noted investigators are considering links between the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans attack.

The Las Vegas explosion occurred at 8:40 AM PT, causing the evacuation of Trump Hotel guests. Witnesses described the blast as powerful, with windows shaking from the force. Fire officials assured the public that there's no ongoing threat.

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, acknowledged the incident in a social media post. He thanked first responders and emphasized guest safety as the hotel's priority.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also weighed in, suggesting a potential connection between the two incidents. Musk clarified the Cybertruck's role, stating the explosion was due to fireworks and a bomb, not a vehicle defect. He highlighted both vehicles' rentals from Turo as a concerning link.

Authorities have yet to identify the driver, who died in the explosion. The FBI is exploring all possibilities, including ties to terrorism or political motivations. Jeremy Schwartz, acting FBI special agent in Las Vegas, said investigations are ongoing.

Turo, the car rental platform, expressed its condolences and confirmed cooperation with authorities. The company stated the renters involved had no prior criminal records.

The incident has left the community on edge, with authorities taking extra precautions to ensure public safety. Sheriff McMahill reassured residents that law enforcement is working diligently to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.

As investigations continue, Las Vegas and New Orleans remain focal points for law enforcement agencies nationwide.