New Orleans Attack: Suspect Discussed Family Kill Plans and ISIS Dreams in Eerie Recordings – Key Details Uncovered

In a horrifying start to the New Year, a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street, New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring dozens. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, reportedly had ties to ISIS and a troubled personal history. Officials revealed chilling videos recorded by Jabbar before the attack, discussing plans to harm his family and join ISIS.

Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran, served in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010. His military career spanned over a decade, concluding in 2020. Authorities believe the videos, recorded en route from Texas to Louisiana, detail his transition from planning familial violence to aligning with ISIS. Dreams, he claimed, inspired his actions.

In the early hours of New Year's Day, Jabbar drove a rented Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck into revelers. He was killed in a gunfight with police after the attack. The vehicle contained an ISIS flag and potential explosive devices, intensifying concerns over terrorism. The FBI and local law enforcement are reviewing his recordings to unravel his radicalization.

Jabbar's life before the attack paints a complex picture. Born in Beaumont, Texas, he pursued education and entrepreneurship. He earned degrees in computer science and business, graduating from Georgia State University in 2017. His professional journey included stints at Deloitte and Accenture, where he worked in data engineering and business development.

Despite his credentials, Jabbar faced personal and financial struggles. Records show a history of divorces and restraining orders. His second wife sought legal protection during their divorce, citing conflicts. Financial documents reveal mounting debts and failing business ventures, including a $28,000 loss in 2021 and significant credit card debt.

The rented truck used in the attack was booked through Turo, a vehicle-sharing platform. Turo has since disabled the listing and pledged cooperation with authorities. The incident has raised questions about security checks for vehicle rentals. A Turo spokesperson stated their commitment to safety, emphasizing collaboration with law enforcement.

A separate incident involving a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is also under investigation. Authorities are exploring links between the two attacks. Turo confirmed the Tesla was rented via their platform, although no immediate connection between the incidents has been established.

Law enforcement continues to investigate Jabbar's motives and actions, seeking to prevent future tragedies. The New Orleans community remains in mourning, grappling with the loss and devastation caused by this senseless act of violence.