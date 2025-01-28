Who Was Matthew Huttle? Indiana Man Pardon by Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Shot Dead by Deputy During Traffic Stop

An Indiana man, who had been pardoned by President Trump for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, was shot dead by a deputy during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Matthew Huttle, 42, was shot dead by a deputy from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at around 4:15 p.m. on State Road 14, according to Fox 59.

The deputy pulled over Huttle near the Pulaski County line and tried to arrest him, according to state police. However, he allegedly resisted and engaged in a scuffle with the officer. The confrontation resulted in the deputy firing his weapon, which led to Huttle's death, according to police.

Killed Days after Being Pardoned

"An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect," state police said in a news release. It is still unclear why the deputy stopped Huttle near the Jasper and Pulaski county lines, as well as the reason he was being arrested for, remains unknown.

Authorities only said that Huttle was carrying a gun but did not clarify whether he had used or threatened the officer with it.

The slain suspect, a resident of Hobart, had received a presidential pardon last week, clearing a misdemeanor charge related to his involvement in the Capitol riot.

Huttle, along with his uncle Dale Huttle, had been arrested for participating in the January 6 US Capitol riots. The FBI reported that the 42-year-old spent about 10 minutes inside the Capitol but remained on the grounds for several hours.

He was eventually arrested in Boise, Idaho, in November 2022 after being identified in a video inside the Capitol, where he was seen entering "multiple" offices, the Crypt area, and hallways, according to USA Today.

Everything for Trump

In 2023, he was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to trespassing in a restricted building. He was released from jail in July 2024, as reported by the Washington Post.

At the time of his sentencing, his defense attorney said in a court filing that he attended the rally because he believed it would be a historic event and had nothing else to do after being released from jail for a driving offense.

"He is not a true believer in any political cause," defense attorney Andrew Hemmer insisted at the time.

Indiana State Police has not revealed further details about the circumstances of the shooting, including the reason for Huttle's arrest. The agency is leading the investigation.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per the sheriff's office protocol, Sheriff Patrick Williamson confirmed in a statement.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle," he said.