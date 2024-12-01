Charles Kushner: Donald Trump Nominates Son-in-Law Jared Kushner's Father as US Ambassador to France in Major Diplomatic Move

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, for a major diplomatic position as he gears up to assume office in January 2025. Trump, 78, announced on Saturday afternoon that pending Senate approval, Charles Kushner would be appointed as the United States Ambassador to France.

Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, have decided to stepped back from active roles during this election cycle and upcoming administration, choosing instead to concentrate on their personal goals and family life in Florida. Trump also highlighted during his announcement some of Charles's major achievements, such as founding Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate enterprise.

Trump's Special Gift to Son-in-Law

"He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, [and] dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren," the family-first politician wrote. "Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!"

Jared Kushner previously played a key role in the Trump administration, contributing to initiatives such as Operation Warp Speed, criminal justice reform, and the Abraham Accords.

Charles Kushner, Jared's father and the son of a Holocaust survivor, was one of 26 people granted a full pardon by Trump during his presidency.

Charles had been embroiled in a federal investigation stemming from a family dispute with his business partner, Murray, over campaign contributions.

Investigators later uncovered that Charles had defrauded the IRS of amounts ranging from $200,000 to $325,000 by falsely categorizing campaign donations as "office expenses" on 16 tax returns, according to NJ.com.

A prominent fundraiser, Charles organized events supporting political figures like President Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, and Senator Joseph Lieberman. He also backed Governor James McGreevey, becoming the largest donor to McGreevey's 2001 campaign.

Charles Kushner on a New Role

However, his legal troubles escalated with a witness tampering charge. Charles paid $25,000 to hire a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, recording the encounter and sending the footage to his sister as retaliation, NJ.com reported.

This charge was among 18 counts to which Charles pled guilty in 2005.

At the time, then-U.S. Attorney Chris Christie condemned Charles' actions, calling them "some of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes" he had ever prosecuted. Christie said, "No matter how rich and powerful you are or poor and unpowerful, if you have violated the federal law in the district of New Jersey or if you are corrupting our political system, this office will bring you to justice.

"Today, Charles Kushner was brought to justice."

Charles Kushner, a 1976 graduate of New York University, earned both an MBA and a law degree before embarking on a successful career. He practiced law for four years before partnering with his father and brother-in-law to establish a real estate business.

Under their leadership, the business grew to amass a portfolio valued at over $3 billion, spanning properties in New Jersey and beyond.

When granting Charles a pardon, Trump commended him for his dedication to numerous charitable organizations and causes, highlighting his philanthropic contributions following the completion of his prison sentence in 2006.