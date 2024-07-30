Who Was Lulu Conner? Maggie Steffens' 26-Year-Old Sister-in-Law Dies Suddenly During Paris Olympic Trip

Lulu Conner, sister-in-law of U.S. women's water polo captain Maggie Steffens, died suddenly in Paris while attending the 2024 Olympic Games. The U.S. women's water polo team confirmed the news on July 28.

Lulu, 26, had traveled to Paris to support Steffens, who is competing for her fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The family described her death as a medical emergency, but details are still under investigation. Steffens shared her grief and admiration for Lulu in an interview with PEOPLE, saying, "Lulu was a light. She embodied the Olympic spirit. Her presence here brought joy to everyone."

Lulu was a camp counselor and artist, known for creating unique clocks inspired by rapper Flavor Flav, a sponsor of the U.S. women's water polo team. Steffens highlighted Lulu's enthusiasm and creativity, comparing it to the dedication athletes bring to the Games.

Steffens' husband, Bobby Conner, remains in Paris with their family to support Steffens. "Lulu is here with us," said Steffens. "Her spirit unites us, and we hope to make her proud."

Despite the tragedy, Steffens continued to compete, scoring two goals in the U.S. team's 15-6 victory over Greece. She is now the highest-scoring woman in Olympic water polo history, with 58 goals. "Playing helps me cope," she said. "I try to embody Lulu's spirit and give 150% to everything, just as she did."

The U.S. water polo team's head coach, Adam Krikorian, emphasized the importance of supporting Steffens and her family. "You just show her love and support," he said. "It's important that she's there for Bobby and his family during this difficult time."

At the Olympic opening ceremony, Steffens honored Lulu by dropping a bouquet of flowers into the River Seine from Team USA's boat. Maggie Steffens, a three-time gold medalist, confirmed the news to the Associated Press, stating that Lulu died following a "medical emergency."

"Lulu was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the AP. "She was the light of the world and brought joy to everyone. She always brought people together." Steffens, who married Bobby in November 2023, paid tribute to Lulu during the opening ceremony on July 26.

"My team has been a huge support system," Steffens said. "It's been incredibly hard for me, my husband, and his family. But feeling Lulu's spirit here is amazing, and we hope to make her proud every single day."

Flavor Flav, a big supporter of the U.S. women's water polo team, shared a video of Bobby Conner giving him a special clock necklace Lulu made for him before her death. "I'll be wearing this special clock for the duration of the Olympics and more, made with love by artist Lulu Conner," Flav wrote on X.

The U.S. women's water polo team will next play Spain on July 29.