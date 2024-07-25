Paris 2024 Live Streaming: How and Where to Watch the Olympics Online in the US, UK, India and Australia

The 33rd Summer Olympic -- Paris 2024 -- will be held in France from July 26 to August 11. This edition of the Olympics will feature a total of 32 sports, with around 10,500 athletes participating from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs). Among these sports, 28 are "core" sports, and there are four new additions: breaking, skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

This year's Games feature several thrilling storylines, such as Simone Biles' quest to become the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history, swimmer Katie Ledecky's attempt to add to her seven gold medals, and Sha'Carri Richardson's pursuit of redemption on the track after being disqualified from the last Games.

The Biggest Show on Earth

The events will officially begin on July 27 following the opening ceremony on July 26. However, some competitions, including football and rugby sevens, will start on July 24, while archery and handball will kick off on July 25.

This will be the first Olympic opening ceremony to take place outside of a stadium. Instead of marching into a stadium, each national delegation of athletes will parade by boat down the Seine, through the heart of Paris. The river parade will cover six kilometers from east to west, beginning at the Austerlitz bridge near the Jardin des Plantes. It will then navigate around the two central islands of the city, Île Saint Louis and Île de la Cité, and finish at the Trocadéro, located across the Seine from the Eiffel Tower.

How to Watch In US

You can watch the Olympics on TV, but Peacock allows you more control over the events you choose to watch.

For television coverage, you'll need these five channels: NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, and the Golf Channel. Here's how the coverage will be divided:

USA Network : Will feature U.S. team sports, including soccer, basketball, and 3x3 basketball, along with swimming, track and field, beach volleyball, rugby, cycling, volleyball, and water polo.

: Will feature U.S. team sports, including soccer, basketball, and 3x3 basketball, along with swimming, track and field, beach volleyball, rugby, cycling, volleyball, and water polo. CNBC : Will broadcast sports like boxing, cycling, rugby, skateboarding, and others.

: Will broadcast sports like boxing, cycling, rugby, skateboarding, and others. E! : Will cover track and field, gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, artistic swimming, breaking (breakdancing), fencing, and water polo. Breaking will debut as an Olympic sport in Paris.

: Will cover track and field, gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, artistic swimming, breaking (breakdancing), fencing, and water polo. Breaking will debut as an Olympic sport in Paris. Golf Channel : Will show the men's and women's golf competitions.

: Will show the men's and women's golf competitions. NBC: Will air its "Primetime in Paris" show every evening in the U.S., hosted by Mike Tirico with reports from Snoop Dogg.

How to Live Stream In US

Peacockwill livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

How to Watch in UK

Eurosport and discovery+ will provide a comprehensive, multi-platform experience for the Paris 2024 Games, with live coverage of every moment across all 19 days of competition.

Discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics, will offer fans access to all 10,500 athletes and 329 medal events, featuring 3,800 hours of live coverage through more than 55 live channel feeds.

Fans can also follow their local athletes through a dedicated Team GB Hub, which includes live and catch-up content from all events and competitions.

How to Watch in India

In India, the Paris 2024 Olympics will be broadcast live on various Sports18 Network TV channels. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will provide coverage in English, with options for local languages Tamil and Telugu. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will offer telecasts in Hindi, while Sports18 3 will feature a global action feed in English.

Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

How to Watch in Australia

The Paris 2024 Olympics events will be broadcast live on the Network Nine TV channels in Australia.

Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics events and matches will be available on 9Now and Stan Sport.