Who Was Langston Sykes? Popular MMA Fighter Shot and Killed During Violent Home Invasion in Florida

Popular mixed martial fighter Langston Sykes was shot dead while trying to break into a home in Florida. The 31-year-old was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday inside a home in Lake City, Florida, according to local authorities. Investigators believe Sykes was acquainted with the residents, one of whom had an injunction filed against him.

The resident has not been charged and is protected under Florida's Stand Your Ground law. According to police, Sykes, a father of five, managed to force his way into the home and charged at one of the occupants, who then fired in self-defense. It is unclear why Sykes tried to break into the home.

Shocking Death of a Star

UFC bantamweight fighter Ramon Taveras, who trained alongside Sykes, mourned his death, urging those "chasing a dream" not to throw it away over "something or somebody." Police Chief Gerald Butler said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with everyone affected.

"Based on the investigation, it appears this may be a case of a resident acting in self-defense during a home invasion."

A friend of Sykes' ex-wife, Madeline Ault, told WCJB that his former partner and their children lived at the home.

Ault said: "In their home that they had together, he was coming in and throwing stuff around or breaking things and causing problems. So, she got her own place. The fact that it's had to come to this is just, I don't know, insane. It's hard to believe."

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to help Sykes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Public records indicate that he had multiple prior arrests and had served over a year in prison in 2011 in Florida for a grand theft auto conviction. More recently, in 2019, he appeared in court for a traffic violation related to driving without a license, though the outcome of that case remains unclear.

On social media, he went by the name Langston "Blaze" Sykes and was known as both a kickboxer and a devoted father of five.

Tributes Pour In

His coach, James Smiley, paid tribute to him on Facebook, describing him as a "fierce competitor." Smiley wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I'm sharing the news of the loss of our teammate, our friend, and our brother, Langston. He was more than just a part of our team, he was family.

"Langston was not only a fierce competitor and a dedicated teammate, but he was also a great father, a loyal friend, and a man who brought light into every room he entered.

"His kindness, his laughter, and his unwavering support for those he loved will never be forgotten.

"Our hearts go out to his family, especially his five children, who were his greatest pride and joy. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

According to the website Tapology, Sykes held a professional MMA record of one win, four losses, and no draws.