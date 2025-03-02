Hundreds of Pro-Ukrainian Protestors Demonstrate as JD Vance Visits Vermont Ski Town with Family for Vacation

Vice President JD Vance faced a large crowd of pro-Ukraine protesters during a visit to a Vermont ski resort on Saturday, following his recent confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. Vance and his family arrived in Warren, Vermont, for a skiing trip, and were met by what Fox News described as "a mile long" line of protesters.

Videos from the scene show hundreds gathered along the town's streets, holding signs denouncing Vance, including one that referred to him as "Nazi scum" and another that read, "Go ski in Russia." There were also signs that labeled Vance a "national disgrace" and accused him of being a "traitor."

Vance Feels the Heat

"Have you no shame? Support Ukraine," one sign read. Counter-protesters also made their presence felt. Pickup trucks displaying "Make America Great Again" flags were seen driving along Main Street in Waitsfield. Another group of Vance supporters engaged in a heated exchange with demonstrators opposing him outside the Sugarbush Resort.

The vice president had initially planned to stay at a four-star inn near the resort, but he abandoned those arrangements and relocated to an undisclosed location after seeing the scale and intensity of the protests.

Some protesters even stationed themselves near a ski lift, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Vance family on the slopes.

Although these demonstrations were organized earlier in the week, tensions escalated after a heated Oval Office dispute, where Ukrainian President clashed publicly with both Vance and Trump over a proposed mineral rights agreement. The deal was ultimately canceled, and reports suggest Zelensky was hastily escorted out of the White House.

Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott had previously urged demonstrators to be mindful of Vance's travel plans in the state.

"I hope Vermonters remember the Vice President is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful," Scott said in a statement Thursday. "Please join me in welcoming them to Vermont, and hoping they have an opportunity to experience what makes our state, and Vermonters, so special."

Planned Protest

Residents of Vermont had originally planned to demonstrate against the Trump administration's reductions in federal funding. "Some of us are scared about losing Social Security or Medicaid or parks or having measles epidemics or climate change," protest organizer Ginny Sassaman of the Indivisible Calais group, told outlet VT Digger.

The diverse group of activists also included people from the LGBTQ+ community.

"As a trans person and as a person of color, I'm extremely concerned about the new policies about trans people. I'm concerend about the ICE raids. I have friends who are trans. I have friends who are immigrants who've been reaching out to me and saying 'we're scared,'" organizer Katayoun Lam told VT Digger.

During yesterday's Oval Office meeting with Zelensky, Vance delivered a stern reprimand in front of the global press, even criticizing the wartime leader for failing to say "thank you" for the help provided to his country by the United States.