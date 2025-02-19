Idaho Teaching Assistant Charged After Image Surfaces of Her in a Compromising Position with Student

A teaching assistant at Tammany High School is facing charges following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court documents obtained by KHQ-TV, a Nez Perce County Sheriff's deputy was informed of a possible sex offense at the school on Feb. 14. Court docs said that the investigation began when a picture surfaced showing a student with a teacher Mary Strong, 53 in a compromising position.

Strong Accused of Performing Sexual Acts on Student in Classroom

Investigators said that the student reportedly told deputies that they and Strong had been engaged in inappropriate exchanges over Snapchat, including the sharing of explicit images and messages.

Court docs said that the relationship turned physical on Feb. 4, when the student and Strong were alone in a classroom. Court docs said that the student alleged that Strong performed sexual acts on them, though Strong denied these allegations. However, she admitted to sending nude photos via Snapchat, claiming she may have been intoxicated at the time.

Deputies said that when confronted with the images, Strong knew that photos were of her but initially denied having a Snapchat account. She later told deputies that she used the platform and was possibly under the influence of alcohol, according to court docs.

Investigators said in the court docs that there was probable cause to charge Strong with sexual battery on a minor and had her arraignment hearing on Tuesday.

School Releases Statement

Tammany High School Principal Greg Kramasz released a statement in the wake of Strong's arrest.

"I am writing to inform you of a serious matter that was recently brought to our attention at Tammany High School. On February 14th, 2025, it was reported that to me that there was a suspicion of an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we immediately alerted our School Resource Officer, and law enforcement began an investigation," the statement read.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we are fully cooperating with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office to ensure that the facts are thoroughly examined," Kramasz added. "The safety and well-being of our students are of the utmost importance. We take these allegations extremely seriously, and I want to assure you that every step has been taken to support the investigation and maintain a safe environment for all students at Tammany High."