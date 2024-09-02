Who Was Kara Welsh? College Gymnast Who Won National Title Shot Dead Near Wisconsin Campus as Cops Arrest Suspect

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Kara Welsh, a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnast, in an off-campus apartment. Police have not disclosed the suspect's name, but they indicated that they believe Welsh knew the suspect. The nature of their relationship remains unclear.

Welsh, who won an individual national title on the vault for the gymnastics team last year, was allegedly shot multiple times by a 23-year-old man at an apartment located about a block from the university's main campus on Friday, according to police. Police reported that officers arrived at the scene before midnight on Friday and found Welsh dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suspect Arrested after Brutal Killing

"Also present in the apartment was a 23-year-old male who was known to the deceased female," the statement said. "Through investigation, it was determined that leading up to the shooting, an altercation had occurred between the two."

The man was taken into custody and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, and armed disorderly conduct, according to another police statement.

Cops added that the investigation is still ongoing.

Welsh was entering her senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where she was majoring in management and was a member of the school's Warhawk gymnastics team.

University Chancellor Corey King informed students and faculty of Welsh's death in a message on Saturday.

"Kara Welsh, age 21, from Plainfield, Illinois, died in a shooting off campus on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024," he wrote.

"Kara was majoring in management in our College of Business and Economics and was a standout member of the Warhawk gymnastics team, winning an individual national title on the vault in 2023.

"We know the news of Kara's death is heartbreaking for our close-knit university community.

"It is a time when we are all called upon to support one another, to process, and to grieve."

Community Shocked

King also mentioned that counseling services will be offered to UW-Whitewater students, faculty, and staff, and that the school's flag will be flown at half-staff on September 3, the start of the fall semester, in Welsh's honor.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support her parents, Nancy and Tom Welsh, and her sister, Kaeli.

"Kara was a daughter, sister, dear friend and teammate who grew up in Plainfield, Illinois," it read.

"Kara had a unique ability to bring joy to any person she crossed paths with, always putting a smile on people's faces with her sense of humor, unwavering support and sweet disposition.

"Kara, 21 years old, was excited to be in her rising senior year as a gymnast at UW-Whitewater which was abruptly cut short on August 30th, by a heartless act of violence. We are completely heartbroken for our beloved Welsh family — Nancy, Tom, and Kaeli as they navigate this incredibly difficult time."