Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring: ROHC Star Lauri Peterson's Son Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 35

Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson announced that her son, Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring, died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 35 over the last weekend. No exact cause of death was given by Lauri while announcing the tragic death of her son.

Lauri shared the news on Instagram along with several family photos from various occasions over the years, including images of them together, with his siblings, and with his daughter. As of now, there is no clarity over how Waring died. It is believed that he had some major ailment. The actress and model didn't mention clearly in her statement the reason behind her son's death.

Tragedy Strike Peterson as She Pays Tribute

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Lauri wrote on her Instagram. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss."

After his passing, the former model said that "every fiber in" her "body hurts."

"Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great," Lauri told her more than 111,000 Instagram followers.

The television personality added: "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music."

Peterson said that despite her son's struggles with adult hardships, he always maintained his sense of humor, optimism, and "continued to be kind to others."

Heartbroken Mother Pays Tribute to Son

She also described Josh as someone who "defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much."

"He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years," Lauri added.

Lauri finished by saying: "Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now?

"My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom," she wrote.