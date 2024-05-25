Who was Kabosu? Beloved Dogecoin Mascot Dies at 18, Elon Musk pays Tribute

Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who became an internet sensation and the face of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has died at the age of 18. Her owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the sad news in a heartfelt blog post on Friday. Kabosu passed away peacefully in her sleep, marking the end of an extraordinary journey from a beloved family pet to a global icon.

Kabosu's rise to fame began in 2010 when a photo of her, featuring her with playfully crossed paws and a quizzical expression, went viral on the internet. This image quickly became one of the most recognizable memes of the early 2010s, captivating the hearts of millions.

In 2013, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer decided to use Kabosu's image to create Dogecoin, a satirical cryptocurrency intended to poke fun at the then-emerging Bitcoin frenzy. Much to their surprise, Dogecoin gained immense popularity, largely due to Kabosu's undeniable charm and the widespread appeal of the meme.

The value of Dogecoin skyrocketed in 2020, driven by the enthusiastic support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk's tweets about Dogecoin and his vocal support for the cryptocurrency played a significant role in its meteoric rise. He even briefly replaced Twitter's iconic blue bird logo with an image of Kabosu, further propelling Dogecoin into the mainstream.

Today, Dogecoin boasts a market capitalization of roughly $23.6 billion, making it the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Kabosu's image, once a playful meme, has now become a symbol of the power of internet culture and the unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency markets.

News of Kabosu's passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from the cryptocurrency community and meme enthusiasts alike. "The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable," read a post from the official Dogecoin account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Kabosu's legacy as the face of Dogecoin and as a beloved internet icon will be remembered by many.