Shocking Video Shows Florida Woman Threatening Walmart Customers, Staffs With Knife Tased by Deputy At Store

A shocking video captured by a body camera of a deputy shows a knife-wielding Florida woman being tased after she refused to drop the sharp weapon inside a Walmart. According to reports, the woman identified as a career criminal Brandy McGowan was high on meth when she threatened customers and the staff with a brick and a knife.

Officers responded to the incident after being informed by one of the staff members about the woman at the Walmart store located on South US Highway 441 in Summerfield at around 1:30 pm. The incident took place on March 30 and the woman, 32, was arrested of on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What happened at the Walmart?

In the viral video clip, the woman can be seen holding the knife in her hand while Christopher Witte, the Marion County Deputy can be heard ordering McGowan to drop the weapon, a pocket knife she opened from a package in the store.

"Drop it now. Put it down," the officer yells out while pointing a gun at McGowan, who refuses to comply and continues to stand impassively with the knife in her hand.

In less than two minutes, backup arrives which distracts McGowan and Christopher gets the opportunity to switch his service hand pistol with a non-lethal taser. The officer orders the woman one final time to drop the weapon. But when she refuses to do so, the officer fires the taser at the woman who collapses face first to the ground. McGowan was seen sporting a white shorts paired with a tank top during the Walmart incident.

The video further shows the woman being handcuffed after being disarmed. She was then taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to a Daily Mail report. Reportedly, McGowan is due back in court on May 3 and her bond was set at $1,000.