Who Was Jane Lee? Singapore Salad Chain Owner Dies After Exposing Alleged Workplace Fraud

Jane Lee, a respected entrepreneur and founder of salad chain Sumo Well in Singapore, died unexpectedly on July 19, just one day after publishing two emotional Facebook posts. In those posts, she alleged that a former employee had staged a fake workplace injury to exploit the compensation system. Her passing, currently classified as "unnatural," is under police investigation, and her final online messages have stirred deep concern across Singapore's business community.

Lee identified the employee as Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, an Indian national, who allegedly reported an injury two days before her contract ended. Lee believed the fall was fabricated, possibly as part of a planned attempt to claim compensation under Singapore's Work Injury Compensation (WIC) framework. She claimed to have video evidence that contradicted the worker's statements and suspected legal guidance behind the move.

In her final posts, Lee expressed emotional distress, citing financial vulnerability due to gaps in her business insurance. She described the experience as traumatic and feared other small business owners could be targeted similarly. "I may not be the last," she warned, calling on the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and authorities to act.

The following day, Jane Lee was found dead. A close friend later suggested on social media that she died by suicide. The Singapore Police Force confirmed an ongoing investigation, while MOM stated that they were in contact with Lee before her passing. Authorities are now working with the employee's insurer to review the legitimacy of the injury claim and warned that any misuse of the system will not be tolerated.

Tributes poured in at her wake held at St Joseph's Church, where friends and colleagues described her as kind-hearted and resilient. Her business outlets continued to operate, but the emotional impact of her death remains profound. Many are now urging the government to strengthen protections for small business owners facing legal and financial uncertainty.