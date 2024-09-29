Kubra Aykut, TikTok Influencer Who Married Herself and Died by Suicide at 26

Kubra Aykut, a popular Turkish influencer, tragically died by suicide at the age of 26. The social media star, known for her viral "Wedding without a Groom" video, fell from the fifth floor of a luxury apartment building in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district on September 23. The authorities are investigating her death, which has raised questions over whether it was an accident or a deliberate act, though early reports point to suicide.

Aykut left behind a suicide note, which was found in her home. According to reports, the note read: "I jumped of my own free will. Because I don't want to live anymore. Take good care of Fistik. I was good to everyone in my life, but I couldn't be good to myself." The note also included a message about life and the struggles she had been facing: "Living as a good person gave me nothing. In this life, be selfish. That way, you will be happy. I've been struggling for days, but no one noticed. I'm leaving because I love myself and want to think about myself for once. I'm sorry. Kubra Aykut. How surprised are you now, right?" Fistik is believed to be her pet.

In the days leading up to her death, Aykut had posted several messages on her social media platforms that reflected her distress. One of her final posts revealed her struggle with weight loss, which seemed to have deeply affected her mental state. "I've gathered my energy, but I can't seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don't know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight," she wrote. In another post, she mentioned that she had dropped to 44 kilograms and didn't know how to cope with the rapid weight loss.

Aykut was widely known for her unique and bold social media presence. She gained significant attention in 2023 when she organized a lavish wedding ceremony without a groom.Dressed in a stunning white gown and tiara, she declared, "I cannot find a worthy groom for myself." In the viral video, Aykut is seen arriving at the event in a car, holding a bouquet and cheering for herself.

She even posted a clip of herself enjoying a burger in her wedding dress, further cementing her reputation as a distinctive and unconventional social media personality.

With over one million followers on TikTok and more than 200,000 on Instagram, Aykut's influence on social media was undeniable. Her luxurious lifestyle, combined with her relatable content, made her a favorite among her audience. However, beneath the glamorous exterior, Aykut seemed to be struggling with her personal battles, as evident in her recent posts and her suicide note.

Fans of Aykut were shocked and heartbroken by the news of her death. Many took to social media to express their grief, with some struggling to believe that someone who appeared so full of life could be gone. "She had money, possessions, and beauty. She was full of life. I can't believe she died by suicide. This is murder," one fan commented. Another wrote, "She posted a story 7 hours ago and now she is dead. This world is really lonely."

Aykut's funeral will be held in her hometown, where her parents live. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. Many continue to mourn the loss of a vibrant young woman whose life ended far too soon. Fans and followers remember her for the bold, unconventional path she carved for herself on social media, even as they struggle to come to terms with the tragedy of her passing.