Nick Mangold Cause of Death: Jets Legend Dies Suddenly Aged 41 Two Weeks after Making Desperate Plea for Kidney Donor

The New York Jets have shared that former star player Nick Mangold has died suddenly at the age of 41. The beloved center, who spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the New York Jets, had revealed just 12 days ago that he was in urgent need of a transplant while battling chronic kidney disease.

Tragically, on Sunday—less than an hour before the Jets faced the Bengals—the team announced that Mangold had died the night before due to complications from his illness. Earlier this month, Mangold shared that he was in urgent need of a kidney transplant, making a public plea to fans for help finding a donor.

Unexpected Death

"Nick was more than a legendary center," said Jets chairman Woody Johnson, who called Mangold "one of the greatest to ever wear the green and white." Johnson continued, "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold had first been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder back in 2006. He was desperately looking for a donor earlier this month.

"After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time," the 41-year-old said.

Mangold, who had been seeking a donor with Type O blood, thanked his family, calling them his "rock every step of the way."

"While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead," he added. "I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon."

A Star Is Gone

Mangold was a first-round pick for the Jets in the 2006 draft and went on to start 164 games for the team, earning seven Pro Bowl honors along the way. Before his NFL career, he won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. With the Jets, he also appeared in seven playoff games.

His time in New York came to an end after the 2016 season, which was cut short by a season-ending ankle injury.

Although the Jets released him in the offseason, they brought him back in 2018 on a one-day contract so he could officially retire as a member of the franchise.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson said.

"For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

The New England Patriots were among the teams to honor Mangold, posting on social media: "'[We] are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Jets center Nick Mangold."

"We send our condolences to his family, friends and all who loved him."

Mangold is also one of 52 modern-era players currently being considered for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.