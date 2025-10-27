Alicia Stone: NYPD Detective and Mom of Three Dies Mysteriously in Colombia Just a Week After Butt Lift Surgery

An NYPD detective and loving mother of three died just a week after undergoing a butt lift and liposuction surgery in Colombia — prompting her heartbroken husband to call for an investigation into her unexpected death, according to reports and sources. Det. Alicia Stone, 40, was found unconscious in her hotel room in Cali early Thursday morning, around 6:30 a.m.

She was immediately rushed to Fundación Valle del Lili Hospital, law enforcement sources said. Stone, a 13-year NYPD veteran who worked in the department's Internal Affairs Bureau, was pronounced dead a little over an hour later. Her cause of death has been listed as "unspecified cardiac arrest," according to multiple sources.

Surgery Goes Completely Wrong

Sources said that Stone had a liposuction and gluteal fat transfer procedure on October 16, just a week before she died. After the surgery, she was prescribed blood thinners and pain medication as part of her recovery plan and had been staying at a hotel to rest and heal, according to the sources.

Her husband, Michael Stone, told the Daily News that he plans to request an autopsy and push for an investigation to find out what caused her sudden death.

"The doctor who called me from Colombia just called me and told me my wife had just passed away," Michael told the outlet.

"She didn't have any information to tell me when I was asking her....Something just doesn't add up," he said.

"To be called Thursday and told that she passed away, that is just shocking and hurtful," Michael added.

"I don't have the facts, and that's what I need, the facts of what happened."

Michael said his wife appeared "perfectly fine" before undergoing the procedure and had even told family members the day before she died that she was feeling okay.

Mystery Shrouds Death

A fundraiser for Stone's heartbroken family described her as a "loving mother of three, and a dedicated public servant who spent her career protecting and serving others."

"Alicia's kindness, courage, and compassion touched everyone she met, both in and out of uniform. Her unexpected passing has left a tremendous void in the lives of her family, friends, and fellow officers," the fundraiser said.

A gluteal fat transfer — more commonly known as a Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL — involves taking fat from other parts of the body and injecting it into the buttocks to enhance their size and shape, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Experts say that while the procedure is popular, rare complications can occur, such as a fat embolism, which can be fatal if fat enters the bloodstream during the injection.

Following Stone's death, authorities reached out to the Colombian National Police, the U.S. State Department, and a consular services representative, according to reports.

Her husband also said that the NYPD has sent a detective to Colombia to help investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.