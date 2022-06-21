Who Was Gleycy Correia? Miss Brazil 2018 Dies of Massive Bleeding and Heart Attack After Routine Tonsil Operation

A former Miss Brazil has died from massive bleeding and a heart attack after going for a routine tonsil operation. Beauty Queen Gleycy Correia, who won the Miss Brazil pageant in 2018, died on Monday at a private clinic in Brazil after the operation went horribly wrong leaving her bleeding for weeks that ultimately resulting in a massive cardiac arrest.

Pastor Jak Abreu, who is acquainted with Correia's family, stated on social media that her relatives feel the operation was botched. Her body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute of Macae for an autopsy. She will be buried on Tuesday afternoon.

Mysterious Death

Mystery shrouds the death of Correia who fought for her life for 77 days before breathing her last on Monday. After her tonsillectomy operation, which involves the surgical removal of the tonsils, Correia, from Macae, southeast Brazil, suffered considerable bleeding and a massive heart attack.

The operation took place in April and Correia, following the heart attack, went into a coma. She spent 77 days in a coma and finally died on Monday. "God chose this day to collect our princess," said Abreu.

"We know the longing will be immense. But she will now be cheering the sky with her smile.

"To everyone who prayed, thank you very much. May the Lord reward every prayer of love and all these days together. She fulfilled her purpose and left her legacy of love in us. We ask for your prayers for the family and friends that the Holy Spirit may bring comfort in this difficult time," he added.

Gone too Soon

Correia was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018.

Paying tribute to Correia, the Official Miss Brazil said: "Gleycy will always be remembered for her enlightened beauty, joy and empathy shown in her work."

Correia had a huge fan following not only in Brazil but also in other parts of the world. She was quite active on social media and had more than 52,000 followers on Instagram. Her Facebook was taken over by relatives after she went into a coma, and they used it to post prayers.

She often spoke of her modest roots in Brazil, where she was raised in poverty. Correia said she started working as a manicurist at a beauty parlor when she was eight years old.

"We will never know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice," she wrote on Instagram.

"I really wasn't born in a golden cradle, I'm from a very humble family, but I'm so proud of it, really proud," the beauty queen had said.