Who is Regina Turner? Ex-Beauty Queen Wife of Millionaire NYC Doctor Led Secret Life as High-Priced Call Girl

A top New York City spinal surgeon settled a quick divorce with his beauty-queen wife claiming in his court filings that she was moonlighting as a sex worker. Dr. Han Jo Kim sought an annulment of his marriage to former Miss Connecticut USA Regina Turner claiming that she worked as a high-priced call girl before and after their marriage in 2015.

Kim settled his divorce from Turner hours ahead of a public court hearing scheduled for 10 am on Monday, according to a New York Daily News report. The doctor also alleged that Turner duped him into marrying her without disclosing her secret life.

Hiding Her Secret Life

The couple reached a swift settlement on Monday morning just hours before the public hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court in which Kim, 41, in a stunning 264-page filing sought to annul the marriage claiming that his wife Turner, 32, had conned him into marriage by hiding her "secret life as a prostitute for wealthy men."

The court filings reportedly allege that Turner earned nearly $700,000 in cash from her clients since 2015, the year the two got married. Kim claimed in the documents for years he didn't know that Turner was working as a high-priced call girl.

He claimed that he first became aware of his wife's double life only in December 2020 when he came across an explicit iMessage intended for Turner, which detailed a sexual encounter between her and another man, the court papers reportedly show.

Kim separated from Turner officially in April and said that after that he learnt more about Turner and her sex life including the names of some of her high-profile clients. The doctor further claimed that Turner has been selling sex for money since the day they got married November 27, 2015, according to the amended complaint filed earlier this month in Manhattan Supreme Court.

"Not to belabor the obvious but ... defendant clearly committed material fraud upon Dr. Kim by concealing her sale of sexual services in exchange for money prior to the marriage," Kim reportedly states in the court documents.

"As is further obvious, plaintiff would never have married defendant absent her lies and concealment."

All Lies

Kim first suspected Turner after coming across her earnings and the huge money deposited in her account. Turner's alleged financial records showed $675,030 in cash deposits from 2015 to 2021. A large portion of this amount came from checks from a New Jersey real estate executive, as well as a lighting designer's UK-based company, according to the document.

Turner, who won the Miss Connecticut title in 2011, allegedly had told the doctor before marriage that she was working on an app supported by a wealthy investor. Kim initially believed her without knowing that she was actually making big money as a call girl.

When Kim asked her how she was supporting herself while the app was still in development, she claimed she was living off of a $500,000 inheritance from her great-grandmother, the filing states. This allegedly was a lie.

Actually, "her savings and access to funds derived from her receipt of money in exchange for provision of sexual services," the complaint says. Turner allegedly covered up her secret double life as a sex worker by telling Kim that she was going out with girlfriends or had to travel for work, according to the papers.

These weren't the only things Turner allegedly lied about. Kim also claims that Turner told him that she studied science at the University of Connecticut for three years before leaving to compete in the Miss USA pageant, New York Daily News reported. However, Kim's papers state that she had never graduated high school.

The papers reportedly also mention that Turner claimed in January to have no income and to be totally dependent on her husband. Kim on the other hand, reportedly earned $3.2million in 2018, and owned an Upper East Side apartment and a waterfront home on Long Island.