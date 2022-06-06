Tandra Bowser-Williams: NYC Corrections Officer Dies after Undergoing Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery from Unlicensed Doctor

A New York City Corrections Officer reportedly died after traveling to the Dominican Republic to get a Brazilian butt lift from an unlicensed doctor. Tandra Bowser-Williams, a 49-year-old corrections captain at Rikers Island, suffered a massive stroke after receiving a fat transfer surgery from plastic surgeon, Dr. Hector Cabral.

The news was broken by Bowser-Williams' husband Curtis Williams only last week. Bowser-Williams and her husband flew to Santo Domingo to receive a fat transfer surgery from Cabral. The surgery was done and the fat was transferred but the corrections officer suffered a massive heart attack just days after that, her devastated husband told.

Dangerous Decision Ends Life

Cabral was previously prosecuted in March 2011 under former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on 10 counts of operating without a medical license and fraud and conspiracy charges, according to the N.Y. Daily News. It is not known if Bowser Williams knew about it.

However, Bowser-Williams was too keen on getting a Brazilian butt lift and told her husband that he would love the end results. That never happened as she died just a few days later after suffering a massive stroke due to the fat transfer on her butt.

"Her exact words to me were, 'you're gonna love Dr. Cabral's work.' I didn't care one way or another. I accepted my wife the way she was," he said. "Everybody is distraught. She was the heart, the lifeline of the family. The heartbeat."

Interestingly, no action has been taken against Cabral. The phony plastic surgeon eventually reached an agreement with prosecutors that assured him no jail time, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the outlet, he was fined $5,000 and forced to pay $23,055 in restitution as well as perform 250 hours of community service in the Dominican Republic. But that was all.

No Less Than Murder

Curtis was told by Bowser-Williams' surgeon that a stroke had "swallowed her brain." In the distance, Curtis could hear his wife whining about "her stomach and her butt."

Curtis was unable to get over to the Dominican Republic to be with Bowser-Williams before she died. According to The New York Post, the New York City Department of Health issued a warning against "lipo-tourism" in 2017 after eight patients in New York City and two in Connecticut suffered significant symptoms after undergoing operations.

All of the patients went to the Dominican Republic for their procedures and developed dangerous bacterial infections, abdominal abscesses, wound discharge, and fever.

Cabral was previously charged with operating without a medical license, fraud, and conspiracy in March 2011 by former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman. He returned to Santo Domingo and established the Centro Internacional de Cirugia Plastica Avanzada, where Bowser-Williams had her surgery.

Cabral's clinic, according to the Daily News, paid for Williams' trip to the Dominican Republic, as well as other expenses linked to his wife's death, such as paying for her remains to be embalmed at a local funeral home. Bowser-Williams' death does not appear to be under investigation, according to the publication.