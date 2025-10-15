Who Was Erica Anderson? Georgia Theatre Professor Shot Dead by Roommate After She Mistook Her for Intruder

A theater professor in Georgia was tragically shot and killed on Monday evening by her roommate, who mistakenly believed her to be an intruder trying to break into their home. Authorities said the woman's husband is currently battling cancer and has been left traumatized after the incident.

Erica Anderson, 41, a lecturer at Columbus State University, was tragically killed at her home in Columbus, Georgia, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, who spoke with WTVM. Anderson had recently joined the university's Department of Theatre & Dance for the fall semester, where she taught costume design and oversaw the department's costume shop, her heartbroken family shared on a GoFundMe page.

Unfortunate Death

Anderson had returned to the Georgia home around midnight after visiting her husband and children in Indiana. She had been renting a room there and living with a roommate, who authorities say mistakenly believed she was an intruder.

Anderson's roommate had been on edge for several days after receiving a series of violent threats from her own son, who had allegedly vowed to harm her and burn down the house, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Late that night, when she heard the front door open, the frightened roommate woke up, grabbed her pistol, and stepped into the hallway. Believing an intruder had entered, she fired—missing with the first shot but fatally hitting Anderson with the second, Bryan said.

Authorities quickly determined that the heartbreaking incident was an accidental death.

"You have to think about the roommate that shot her. I'm sure she's devastated as anyone would be under the circumstances," Bryan told the outlet.

No One's Fault

Columbus State University President Stuart Rayfield issued a statement paying tribute to Anderson and highlighting the lasting impact she made during her brief time at the university and her accomplished career in the theater world.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends, as well as the students she impacted," Rayfield wrote.

Before joining Columbus State University, Anderson taught costume design at Southern Utah University and the University of Florida. She also brought her talents to theaters and opera houses across the country, including the Sarasota Opera and the Indiana Repertory Theatre, the university said.

Anderson is survived by her husband, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and their three children, according to the family's fundraiser.