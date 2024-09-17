Who Was Emily Gold? America's Got Talent Jumps to Her Death from California Overpass as Friends Pay Touching Tribute

A California school is reeling from the unexpected death of a beloved student, who died just a month after her dance troupe impressed judges on America's Got Talent. Emily Gold, 17, was found dead under a bridge on the eastbound 210 Highway in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday night, in what appears to be a suicide.

Gold had been a member of the Los Osos High School dance group, which advanced to the quarterfinals of this year's AGT with their dynamic performance. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than half of its $50,000 goal, and grieving friends of the talented dancer have been paying tribute to her on social media.

Young Life Lost

Several callers alerted the California Highway Patrol after spotting Emily on the road just east of Haven Avenue. By the time officers arrived, multiple vehicles had already hit her.

All lanes of the heavily traveled highway were temporarily closed, though two lanes were reopened within 15 minutes.

The school informed students of the senior's death with a message sent out on Saturday.

"Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity cheer squad, our thoughts and prayer are with the family as they grieve."

"Please keep Emily and her loved ones and friends in your thoughts and prayers,' added Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher in a written statement.

"I'm also available if you need to reach out to me."

Fellow troupe member Mia Bustamante expressed that Emily would be "missed beyond words."

Friends and Community Devastated

Several of her friends and said they are devastated after her sudden death. "From the moment I saw her on the stage, I knew she had found her calling!" wrote Janet Womack.

"Time stopped when you watched her dance. She was in her element. It was like she'd been doing it her whole life."

"Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her," wrote Samantha Shaw.

"She will be remembered none the less by her fellow Grizzlies and by those who loved her with all their heart and soul.

"Emily Gold, thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough. Claws up to you Emily. Claws up."

AGT judge Simon Cowell gave the group a standing ovation following their impressive performance at the auditions in May this year. "It was absolutely brilliant, he told the panel.

"What I loved about this was first of all the energy, I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing which is encouraging talent and friendship.

"It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking 'every kid should go to a school like that."