Harrowing Video Captures Moment Gunwoman Shoots Seven-Month-Old Baby in Philadelphia as Both Suspect and Parents Leave Scene [WATCH]

Disturbing video footage captures the moment a woman shot a seven-month-old baby in Philadelphia, mercilessly yelling "F—k your baby!" while the child's mother screamed in horror. The unidentified boy was sitting in a stroller in the northeast part of the city when the attacker fired at his parents, hitting the baby in the leg on Thursday evening, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage showing the attacker walking past the mother and child before casually turning and shooting at them from close range. The suspect soon fled the scene after the brutal attack. Police have launched an investigation into the incident but are yet to track the suspect.

Horrifying Attack in Broad Daylight

"My baby!" the infant's mom can be heard shivering as the baby cries out after the woman fired shot the baby.

"F—ck your baby, b-tch!" the gunwoman callously shouts back.

According to a police source who spoke to NBC Philadelphia, the attacker then walked away, leaving the baby behind.

Reports say that the child's father chased the woman, but she turned and shot at him.

WPVI-TV reported that after the police arrived, the parents were no longer at the scene, and it was a good Samaritan neighbor who took the injured baby to the hospital.

"We're very lucky that 7-month-old boy is in stable condition," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police later questioned the child's parents, who did not live in the neighborhood. Officers found them a few blocks away from where the shooting took place.

"It took us about an hour to locate the mother and the father, who we have now," Small said.

Father Question

Neither of the parents were injured, and they are believed to have left because they had outstanding warrants. The father was subsequently detained by the police, and both parents are being questioned. They do not reside in Holmesburg, and it is unclear why they were there.

Police are searching for the woman who was caught on camera but has not been identified yet. Investigators still don't know the motive behind the shooting.

The neighbor who helped the baby explained that the mother handed the child to him, and he drove the baby to Nazareth Hospital in his car.

"When I find out the baby was seven months and both parents said they have warrants. They got out the car and I took the baby," he told NBC,

"I just felt like I had to protect this child. It was overwhelming. It was scary. This person came up and didn't care with no remorse and just fired and walked away like nothing happened."

Police later moved the baby to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.