Who Was Demaris Martinez? Popular Influencer Killed in Horror Crash after Being Hit by Two Vehicles While Trying to Cross Highway

A popular influencer has died in a horrific accident after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross a highway. Demaris D. Martinez, 28, died on Saturday morning as she tried to walk across Route 17 in Paramus, New Jersey. Police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck around 3:30 a.m. and confirmed that she was first hit by a car and then by a truck.

Police said Martinez was first struck by a white Kia driven by a 42-year-old man, followed by a tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man. Martinez, who lived in Hillsdale, was popular on YouTube and Facebook, amassing nearly 50,000 followers on the latter.

Run Back-to-Back by Two Vehicles

Martinez was crossing the major highway and didn't notice the vehicles coming. The two vehicles hit her one after another. Police have launched an investigation into her death but no arrests have been made yet.

As of now cops believe its to be a case of a road accident.

Just a few days before her death, she posted videos of herself dancing on her TikTok account where she looked extremely happy.

Martinez's content mainly focused on beauty, lifestyle, travel, and her Christian faith. Recently, she had also begun creating YouTube videos featuring her young son, Kameron. Both had become a hit as a mother-son pair on the platform

Martinez had previously revealed on Instagram that she was a victim of domestic violence, even sharing photos of her bruised body.

In a post from February this year, she expressed that she had found faith in God and was also studying to become a lawyer.

Her faith in God gave Her Peace

As Martinez shared, her belief in God helped her push through life's challenges. She grew up in Miami, Florida. Her fans have been grieving her death, leaving heartfelt messages on her social media profiles.

One person posted: "Demaris. Damn fly high baby girl," while another person wrote: "Rest in peace Demaris, will always remember your big smile at church."

"I can't Believe this. Rest in the sweetest peace baby girl," a third follower wrote.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with local authorities, is looking into the details surrounding the incident.