Michigan Man Kills Neighbor, Sexually Assaults Victim's Wife, Daughter

A Michigan man has been charged with stabbing a neighbor to death in his driveway and then sexually assaulting the neighbor's wife and daughter.

Timothy Ernest Legard, 50, has been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit penetration, and felonious assault, WXYZ reported.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Legard, of Pontiac, went to a neighbor's house on Ypsilanti Avenue in Pontiac around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Legard allegedly met the neighbor outside their home, accosted the man before stabbing him in his driveway, entered the home where the man's wife and daughter were getting ready for school and then sexually assaulted them.

Officials say the man's wife and daughter were able to escape and call 911 at a neighbor's home. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased in the driveway with a stab wound to his chest. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office found Legard walking nearby and arrested him.

"This was an absolutely brutal and horrific attack on a family," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. "First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and Kidnapping are life offenses, and they are the most serious charges my office brings. We will fight vigorously for justice for this family and to protect the community from those who perpetrate violence."

He remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail. If convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, or kidnapping, Legard faces the possibility of serving life in prison. He is expected to be arraigned over the weekend.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by a family friend to help the victim's family with funeral expenses. The Oakland Press identified the murder victim as 41-year-old William John Allison.