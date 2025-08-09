Who Was David Rose? Georgia Cop Killed Near Emory University by Deranged Gunman Hailed as Hero as He Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife and Two Kids

The Georgia cop who was shot and killed when a deranged gunman opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters was remembered for his deep commitment to protecting his community, police said. The hero cop has since been identified as DeKalb County officer David Rose, 33, who leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young children.

Rose was gunned down by a masked assailant who opened fire on the health agency before rushing into a CVS on Emory University's Atlanta campus around 4:50 p.m. Friday, police said. The attacker was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, though authorities didn't say whether it was self-inflicted.

Madman on Firing Spree

Law enforcement sources told CNN that police interviews with the suspect's family suggest he may have targeted the CDC after he became sick with what he believed was a vaccine-related condition caused by the COVID-19 shot.

The first gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. Friday, triggering an urgent alert from Emory University warning of an active shooter near the Emory Point CVS on campus and urging students to "RUN" and "HIDE."

Local, state, and federal authorities quickly flooded the area, as chilling images posted on social media showed bullet holes in the CDC building's windows, located right beside the university.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the gunman fired multiple rounds at officers and the CDC facility, which also contains a daycare with 92 children—none of whom were injured.

One patrol car at the scene appeared to have been struck by roughly a dozen bullets in its windshield and hood. Following the shooting, the CDC's Atlanta campus was placed on lockdown.

Death of a Hero

Rose — hailed as a hero and a member of the force since September 2024 — was transported to Emory University Hospital, where he later died from his wounds. "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announced the passing of Officer David Rose who was tragically killed in the line of duty," the police department said in a news release late Friday night.

"Officer Rose served DeKalb County with courage, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Even in the face of danger he was diligent in his duty to protect our community."

Rose was working with local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to contain the chaos when he was fatally shot, according to authorities.

He is survived by his pregnant wife and two young children. "This evening, there is a wife without a husband," DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told reporters Friday night.

"There are three children, one unborn, without a father. There is a mother and a father, as well as siblings who also share in this traumatic loss. Let's join together to give this family the support it needs during this traumatic loss."

Officials said that no other civilians were injured in the incident and that the area is no longer under any active threat.