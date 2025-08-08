Who Was Melissa Rupnow? Mom of Natalie Rupnow Who Shot Dead Two at Abundant Life Christian School Commits Suicide

The mother of Natalie Rupnow—who shot dead two people at Abundant Life Christian School before taking her own life in December—has reportedly died by suicide. Melissa Rupnow was found on August 1 in Janesville after police responded to a call in the 1100 block of Matheson Street, according to an August 6 report from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Janesville Police Lt. Jennifer Seeger confirmed Rupnow's death and said it "appears to be a suicide," the report said. Seeger declined to provide further details, citing an active investigation. On December 16, Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow opened fire at Abundant Life, killing a student and a teacher and injuring six others.

Mother of Shooter Dead

Melissa's ex-husband, 43-year-old Jeffrey Rupnow, has since been charged for helping Natalie to access the firearms used in the attack. Over the span of seven years, Melissa and Jeffrey Rupnow divorced, remarried, and divorced once more.

After their first divorce, they agreed to share legal custody of Natalie, with Melissa designated as her primary guardian. However, after their second divorce, custody arrangements shifted, and Natalie began living primarily with her father.

During their time together, the couple often argued in front of Natalie, and Melissa had a documented history of substance abuse.

Both Melissa and Jeffrey cooperated fully with the investigation after the deadly shooting, according to Madison police.

Melissa told a detective that Natalie had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder by her therapist, which was linked to the turmoil caused by the divorce. The couple regularly argued, often in Natalie's presence.

Father gave Firearm to Daughter

According to a criminal complaint filed in May, Jeffrey told authorities that he bought the firearms as a way to bond with Natalie and help her manage her emotional struggles.

Jeffrey was arrested on May 8 and charged with two felony counts for planning to provide a dangerous weapon to a minor, along with one felony count of contributing to a child's delinquency.

According to the criminal complaint, police had previously warned Jeffrey in June 2022 about his daughter's "high-risk" online activity.