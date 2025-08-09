Oklahoma City Man Posted on X About How He Knocked Out a 'White Boy,' Gets Fatally Shot by Him Later

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday evening by a man he mocked on social media hours earlier.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called at about 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 7 to a northwest Oklahoma City apartment. When officers arrive at the scene, they found Savon Miller lying in the courtyard with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Talor Brannon, 22, was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived. Investigators believe Miller and Brannon were involved in an altercation. During the confrontation, police said, Miller was shot.

Brannon was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one complaint of Murder in the First Degree, and one count of Burglary in the First Degree. Bond was denied.

According to reports, Miller mocked Brannon in a post on X, formerly Twitter, hours before the fatal shooting. "I just had to beat a white boy ass came to my door on some drunk shit, knocked his ass back sober," Miller wrote, in an alleged referrence to Brannon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department's Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.