Who Was Daniel Owen? American Principal of Elite Private School and His Teen Son Stung to Death by Swarm of Asian Hornets During Vacation

An American principal of an elite private school and his teenage son died after being stung by a swarm of deadly Asian giant hornets while on vacation. Daniel Owen, 47, and his son Cooper, 15, were attacked by a swarm of hornets and stung more than a hundred times while zip-lining at an eco-adventure resort near Luang Prabang on the Mekong River in Laos on October 15.

The two were reportedly trying to make their way down from a tree with their guide when the massive insects — some nearly two inches long with stingers about a quarter of an inch — surrounded and attacked them, local health officials told The Times.

Unexpected Way to Day

Both the father and the son died hours after being rushed to a nearby hospital, local authorities reported. "Their whole bodies were covered in red spots. It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than one hundred, over the whole body," Phanomsay Phakan, a doctor at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, said.

"I thought already that it's a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that."

"I have never seen a death and I have been working more than 20 years," he added.

It's still unclear whether their guide was hurt in the incident. Following the tragedy, the eco-park — known for its luxury camping and adventure activities — called the fatal hornet attack an "unprecedented" event.

"Green Jungle Park extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daniel and Cooper Owen. Following this incident, we have reviewed all existing procedures," a spokesperson said.

"This event is unprecedented in our experience and, to our understanding, in Luang Prabang as well. It was an unforeseeable and extraordinary natural occurrence."

Vacation Turns into Tragedy

Originally from Idaho, Owen had spent many years living overseas with his wife and son. He served as the director of Quality Schools International in Vietnam, an elite institution where tuition can reach as high as $760 a month.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Owen, Director of QSI International School of Haiphong, and his son Cooper, due to a tragic accident," the school said in a statement.

"Dan dedicated 18 years to QSI, serving in five different schools and touching countless lives with his warmth, leadership and unwavering commitment to education. He was deeply loved across our community and will be profoundly missed."